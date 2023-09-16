Georgia Southern077014
Wisconsin0721735

Second Quarter

WIS_Mordecai 1 run (Vakos kick), 14:18.

GASO_O.Arnold 4 run (Lantz kick), 12:11.

Third Quarter

GASO_Mcafee 25 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 12:33.

WIS_Br.Allen 4 run (Vakos kick), 10:53.

WIS_Mordecai 18 run (Vakos kick), 7:40.

WIS_Br.Allen 2 run (Vakos kick), :39.

Fourth Quarter

WIS_Mellusi 1 run (Vakos kick), 5:51.

A_75,610.

GASOWIS
First downs2322
Total Net Yards455451
Rushes-yards28-7238-207
Passing383244
Punt Returns1-21-3
Kickoff Returns4-871-24
Interceptions Ret.0-05-19
Comp-Att-Int33-52-520-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-291-4
Punts3-36.3336-42.333
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-408-88
Time of Possession31:2328:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia Southern, Arnold 10-66, White 4-19, French 4-10, Gibbs 3-(minus 1), Brin 7-(minus 22). Wisconsin, Allen 12-94, Mellusi 15-61, Mordecai 7-36, Acker 4-16.

PASSING_Georgia Southern, Brin 33-52-5-383. Wisconsin, Mordecai 19-30-0-236, Locke 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-124, Hood 7-61, Cobb 3-40, Queeley 3-24, Upshaw 3-19, Arnold 2-18, Dorsey 2-16, Thompson 1-41, Mcafee 1-25, Johnson 1-16, Mbadinga 1-0, White 1-(minus 1). Wisconsin, Bell 5-47, Dike 3-57, H.Rucci 2-51, Ashcraft 2-32, Williams 2-15, Mellusi 2-13, Allen 2-5, Pauling 1-16, Anderson 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Lantz 48.

