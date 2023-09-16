|Georgia Southern
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Wisconsin
|0
|7
|21
|7
|—
|35
Second Quarter
WIS_Mordecai 1 run (Vakos kick), 14:18.
GASO_O.Arnold 4 run (Lantz kick), 12:11.
Third Quarter
GASO_Mcafee 25 pass from Brin (Lantz kick), 12:33.
WIS_Br.Allen 4 run (Vakos kick), 10:53.
WIS_Mordecai 18 run (Vakos kick), 7:40.
WIS_Br.Allen 2 run (Vakos kick), :39.
Fourth Quarter
WIS_Mellusi 1 run (Vakos kick), 5:51.
A_75,610.
|GASO
|WIS
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|455
|451
|Rushes-yards
|28-72
|38-207
|Passing
|383
|244
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|4-87
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|5-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-52-5
|20-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-29
|1-4
|Punts
|3-36.333
|6-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|8-88
|Time of Possession
|31:23
|28:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Georgia Southern, Arnold 10-66, White 4-19, French 4-10, Gibbs 3-(minus 1), Brin 7-(minus 22). Wisconsin, Allen 12-94, Mellusi 15-61, Mordecai 7-36, Acker 4-16.
PASSING_Georgia Southern, Brin 33-52-5-383. Wisconsin, Mordecai 19-30-0-236, Locke 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-124, Hood 7-61, Cobb 3-40, Queeley 3-24, Upshaw 3-19, Arnold 2-18, Dorsey 2-16, Thompson 1-41, Mcafee 1-25, Johnson 1-16, Mbadinga 1-0, White 1-(minus 1). Wisconsin, Bell 5-47, Dike 3-57, H.Rucci 2-51, Ashcraft 2-32, Williams 2-15, Mellusi 2-13, Allen 2-5, Pauling 1-16, Anderson 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Lantz 48.
