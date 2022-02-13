PURDUE (14-11)
Woltman 3-8 0-0 6, Ellis 4-7 2-2 11, Hardin 3-8 1-2 10, Layden 1-12 2-2 4, Terry 2-9 2-3 6, Gony 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Learn 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 18-59 11-13 52
WISCONSIN (7-17)
Douglass 2-4 0-2 5, Ellew 4-13 0-0 11, Nelson 2-7 6-6 10, Pospisilova 6-13 1-2 15, Schramek 4-10 5-7 13, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Stauffacher 0-3 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-50 12-17 54
|Purdue
|17
|18
|8
|9
|—
|52
|Wisconsin
|2
|13
|18
|21
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-22 (Ellis 1-2, Hardin 3-8, Layden 0-6, Moore 0-3, Smith 1-3), Wisconsin 6-18 (Douglass 1-2, Ellew 3-6, Nelson 0-2, Pospisilova 2-5, Schramek 0-2, Stauffacher 0-1). Assists_Purdue 11 (Terry 7), Wisconsin 14 (Nelson 8). Fouled Out_Purdue Woltman. Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Terry 17), Wisconsin 35 (Schramek 9). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Wisconsin 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,869.