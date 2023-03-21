WISCONSIN (20-14)
Crowl 4-10 1-1 9, Wahl 1-9 2-2 5, Essegian 4-9 0-0 9, Hepburn 4-15 2-2 12, Klesmit 5-11 6-7 18, Gilmore 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 2-5 1-1 6, McGee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 12-13 61.
OREGON (21-15)
Guerrier 6-15 1-2 14, Wur 3-4 0-1 7, Bittle 2-5 2-4 7, Barthelemy 7-13 0-1 15, Soares 2-8 1-2 6, Williams 3-4 0-2 7, Ware 1-6 0-0 2, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-12 58.
Halftime_Wisconsin 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-22 (Hepburn 2-5, Klesmit 2-5, Wahl 1-1, Davis 1-3, Essegian 1-3, Gilmore 0-1, Crowl 0-2, McGee 0-2), Oregon 6-21 (Williams 1-1, Bittle 1-2, Wur 1-2, Soares 1-3, Barthelemy 1-4, Guerrier 1-6, Ware 0-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 39 (Crowl 10), Oregon 35 (Guerrier 8). Assists_Wisconsin 15 (Wahl 6), Oregon 12 (Soares 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 14, Oregon 15. A_3,384 (12,364).
