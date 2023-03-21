|FG
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|25
|4-10
|1-1
|3-10
|3
|3
|9
|Wahl
|27
|1-9
|2-2
|5-7
|6
|1
|5
|Essegian
|23
|4-9
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|9
|Hepburn
|35
|4-15
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Klesmit
|38
|5-11
|6-7
|1-4
|2
|3
|18
|Gilmore
|28
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Davis
|19
|2-5
|1-1
|1-8
|0
|3
|6
|McGee
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-63
|12-13
|12-39
|15
|14
|61
Percentages: FG .333, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hepburn 2-5, Klesmit 2-5, Wahl 1-1, Davis 1-3, Essegian 1-3, Gilmore 0-1, Crowl 0-2, McGee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wahl).
Turnovers: 8 (Wahl 3, Essegian 2, Crowl, Gilmore, Klesmit).
Steals: 6 (Hepburn 3, Wahl 2, Essegian).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guerrier
|35
|6-15
|1-2
|2-8
|0
|2
|14
|Wur
|23
|3-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Bittle
|25
|2-5
|2-4
|2-7
|3
|2
|7
|Barthelemy
|35
|7-13
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|4
|15
|Soares
|37
|2-8
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|1
|6
|Williams
|25
|3-4
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|7
|Ware
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|2
|2
|Reichle
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|4-12
|6-35
|12
|15
|58
Percentages: FG .436, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Williams 1-1, Bittle 1-2, Wur 1-2, Soares 1-3, Barthelemy 1-4, Guerrier 1-6, Ware 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Guerrier 3, Bittle 2, Ware 2, Soares).
Turnovers: 9 (Bittle 2, Ware 2, Barthelemy, Guerrier, Reichle, Williams, Wur).
Steals: 5 (Soares 2, Barthelemy, Guerrier, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wisconsin
|27
|34
|—
|61
|Oregon
|26
|32
|—
|58
A_3,384 (12,364).
