FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl254-101-13-10339
Wahl271-92-25-7615
Essegian234-90-01-5119
Hepburn354-152-20-20112
Klesmit385-116-71-42318
Gilmore281-20-01-3322
Davis192-51-11-8036
McGee50-20-00-0000
Totals20021-6312-1312-39151461

Percentages: FG .333, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hepburn 2-5, Klesmit 2-5, Wahl 1-1, Davis 1-3, Essegian 1-3, Gilmore 0-1, Crowl 0-2, McGee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wahl).

Turnovers: 8 (Wahl 3, Essegian 2, Crowl, Gilmore, Klesmit).

Steals: 6 (Hepburn 3, Wahl 2, Essegian).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier356-151-22-80214
Wur233-40-10-3127
Bittle252-52-42-7327
Barthelemy357-130-11-61415
Soares372-81-21-2516
Williams253-40-20-3217
Ware151-60-00-6022
Reichle50-00-00-0010
Totals20024-554-126-35121558

Percentages: FG .436, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Williams 1-1, Bittle 1-2, Wur 1-2, Soares 1-3, Barthelemy 1-4, Guerrier 1-6, Ware 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Guerrier 3, Bittle 2, Ware 2, Soares).

Turnovers: 9 (Bittle 2, Ware 2, Barthelemy, Guerrier, Reichle, Williams, Wur).

Steals: 5 (Soares 2, Barthelemy, Guerrier, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wisconsin273461
Oregon263258

A_3,384 (12,364).

