FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murray272-100-02-5145
Rebraca316-101-43-71413
Perkins334-145-52-20313
Ulis233-92-20-1219
C.McCaffery351-60-04-8132
Sandfort264-91-21-31210
P.McCaffery190-30-00-0110
Dix60-10-00-1110
Totals20020-629-1312-2781952

Percentages: FG .323, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 3-28, .107 (Sandfort 1-4, Murray 1-5, Ulis 1-5, Dix 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-3, C.McCaffery 0-5, Perkins 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Murray, P.McCaffery).

Turnovers: 6 (C.McCaffery 3, Perkins 2, Rebraca).

Steals: 3 (C.McCaffery, Murray, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl124-50-01-3038
Wahl365-81-22-142211
Essegian315-135-71-51117
Hepburn344-93-51-45112
Klesmit311-21-20-3114
Gilmore262-50-21-2114
Davis172-30-01-3014
Ilver51-10-00-0012
Lindsey41-20-00-0002
McGee40-00-00-1110
Totals20025-4810-187-36111264

Percentages: FG .521, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Essegian 2-7, Klesmit 1-1, Hepburn 1-4, Davis 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Wahl 3, Crowl 2, Klesmit 2, Essegian, Hepburn, McGee).

Steals: 1 (Wahl).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa262652
Wisconsin273764

A_16,029 (17,230).

