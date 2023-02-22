|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murray
|27
|2-10
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|5
|Rebraca
|31
|6-10
|1-4
|3-7
|1
|4
|13
|Perkins
|33
|4-14
|5-5
|2-2
|0
|3
|13
|Ulis
|23
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|9
|C.McCaffery
|35
|1-6
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|2
|Sandfort
|26
|4-9
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|10
|P.McCaffery
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Dix
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|9-13
|12-27
|8
|19
|52
Percentages: FG .323, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 3-28, .107 (Sandfort 1-4, Murray 1-5, Ulis 1-5, Dix 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-3, C.McCaffery 0-5, Perkins 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Murray, P.McCaffery).
Turnovers: 6 (C.McCaffery 3, Perkins 2, Rebraca).
Steals: 3 (C.McCaffery, Murray, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Wahl
|36
|5-8
|1-2
|2-14
|2
|2
|11
|Essegian
|31
|5-13
|5-7
|1-5
|1
|1
|17
|Hepburn
|34
|4-9
|3-5
|1-4
|5
|1
|12
|Klesmit
|31
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Gilmore
|26
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Davis
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Ilver
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Lindsey
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-48
|10-18
|7-36
|11
|12
|64
Percentages: FG .521, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Essegian 2-7, Klesmit 1-1, Hepburn 1-4, Davis 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Wahl 3, Crowl 2, Klesmit 2, Essegian, Hepburn, McGee).
Steals: 1 (Wahl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa
|26
|26
|—
|52
|Wisconsin
|27
|37
|—
|64
A_16,029 (17,230).
