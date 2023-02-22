IOWA (17-11)
Murray 2-10 0-0 5, Rebraca 6-10 1-4 13, Perkins 4-14 5-5 13, Ulis 3-9 2-2 9, C.McCaffery 1-6 0-0 2, Sandfort 4-9 1-2 10, P.McCaffery 0-3 0-0 0, Dix 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 9-13 52.
WISCONSIN (16-11)
Crowl 4-5 0-0 8, Wahl 5-8 1-2 11, Essegian 5-13 5-7 17, Hepburn 4-9 3-5 12, Klesmit 1-2 1-2 4, Gilmore 2-5 0-2 4, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Ilver 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey 1-2 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 10-18 64.
Halftime_Wisconsin 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 3-28 (Sandfort 1-4, Murray 1-5, Ulis 1-5, Dix 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-3, C.McCaffery 0-5, Perkins 0-5), Wisconsin 4-18 (Essegian 2-7, Klesmit 1-1, Hepburn 1-4, Davis 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Gilmore 0-3). Rebounds_Iowa 27 (C.McCaffery 8), Wisconsin 36 (Wahl 14). Assists_Iowa 8 (Ulis 2), Wisconsin 11 (Hepburn 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 19, Wisconsin 12. A_16,029 (17,230).
