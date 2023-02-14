MICHIGAN (14-12)
Tschetter 2-5 0-2 4, Dickinson 4-9 3-4 12, Bufkin 9-15 0-0 21, Je.Howard 4-14 0-0 9, McDaniel 3-5 1-2 7, Reed 2-4 2-2 6, Ja.Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 6-10 59.
WISCONSIN (15-10)
Crowl 5-15 0-0 11, Wahl 2-11 2-4 6, Essegian 6-12 9-10 23, Hepburn 1-9 0-0 2, Klesmit 3-11 2-2 10, Gilmore 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 2-4 0-0 5, McGee 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-66 14-18 64.
Halftime_Michigan 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 5-16 (Bufkin 3-4, Dickinson 1-2, Je.Howard 1-6, Baker 0-1, Ja.Howard 0-1, Tschetter 0-2), Wisconsin 6-18 (Klesmit 2-3, Essegian 2-7, Crowl 1-1, Davis 1-3, McGee 0-1, Hepburn 0-3). Fouled Out_Bufkin. Rebounds_Michigan 37 (Dickinson 12), Wisconsin 36 (Crowl 12). Assists_Michigan 7 (Tschetter, McDaniel 2), Wisconsin 10 (Crowl 6). Total Fouls_Michigan 15, Wisconsin 14. A_15,436 (17,230).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.