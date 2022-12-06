FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese314-62-41-62410
Scott343-141-31-10239
Carey282-52-20-5158
Hart322-100-03-9215
Young306-132-33-41117
Long191-20-00-0123
Emilien141-30-00-1022
Martinez122-20-00-2025
Totals20021-557-128-3792059

Percentages: FG .382, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Young 3-5, Carey 2-5, Scott 2-7, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Hart 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Scott 3, Reese 2, Emilien).

Turnovers: 14 (Carey 3, Reese 3, Young 3, Hart 2, Scott 2, Emilien).

Steals: 4 (Young 2, Emilien, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl294-74-60-63312
Wahl293-103-70-5359
Davis233-51-21-6028
Hepburn364-83-30-42313
Klesmit342-62-20-3227
Gilmore242-42-50-3137
Essegian222-72-20-1308
McGee30-00-00-0000
Totals20020-4717-271-28141864

Percentages: FG .426, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Hepburn 2-4, Essegian 2-5, Gilmore 1-2, Davis 1-3, Klesmit 1-3, Wahl 0-1, Crowl 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wahl 2, Gilmore).

Turnovers: 8 (Wahl 3, Hepburn 2, Crowl, Gilmore, Klesmit).

Steals: 7 (Klesmit 2, Crowl, Davis, Essegian, Hepburn, Wahl).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland293059
Wisconsin313364

.

