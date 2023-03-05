WISCONSIN (17-13)
Crowl 9-13 3-4 21, Wahl 8-11 5-5 21, Essegian 4-10 2-2 11, Hepburn 5-10 1-2 12, Klesmit 1-6 3-4 6, Lindsey 0-1 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 14-17 71.
MINNESOTA (8-21)
Battle 1-8 2-4 5, Garcia 8-14 0-0 19, Ola-Joseph 5-5 0-1 10, Cooper 3-10 2-3 8, Henley 3-5 1-2 8, Carrington 3-4 4-4 11, Payne 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 25-48 11-19 67.
Halftime_Minnesota 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 3-12 (Essegian 1-2, Hepburn 1-2, Klesmit 1-4, Lindsey 0-1, McGee 0-1, Davis 0-2), Minnesota 6-18 (Garcia 3-6, Henley 1-1, Carrington 1-2, Battle 1-6, Cooper 0-3). Fouled Out_Cooper, Payne. Rebounds_Wisconsin 29 (Crowl, Wahl 7), Minnesota 22 (Carrington 8). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (Klesmit 3), Minnesota 18 (Cooper 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Minnesota 20. A_12,276 (14,625).
