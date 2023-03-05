FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl349-133-43-72221
Wahl388-115-51-72321
Essegian324-102-22-60111
Hepburn245-101-20-22412
Klesmit391-63-40-3336
Lindsey130-10-00-0020
Gilmore80-00-01-2140
Davis70-30-01-2000
McGee50-10-00-0000
Totals20027-5514-178-29101971

Percentages: FG .491, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Essegian 1-2, Hepburn 1-2, Klesmit 1-4, Lindsey 0-1, McGee 0-1, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Crowl, Essegian).

Turnovers: 8 (Essegian 3, Wahl 3, Crowl, Klesmit).

Steals: 4 (Crowl, Gilmore, Hepburn, Klesmit).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle401-82-40-3325
Garcia408-140-00-02219
Ola-Joseph255-50-10-40410
Cooper403-102-31-3858
Henley213-51-20-1218
Carrington213-44-42-82111
Payne132-21-31-3155
Totals20025-4811-194-22182067

Percentages: FG .521, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Garcia 3-6, Henley 1-1, Carrington 1-2, Battle 1-6, Cooper 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle, Cooper, Garcia, Henley).

Turnovers: 11 (Cooper 4, Battle 2, Payne 2, Carrington, Garcia, Ola-Joseph).

Steals: 5 (Garcia 2, Battle, Cooper, Ola-Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wisconsin294271
Minnesota363167

A_12,276 (14,625).

