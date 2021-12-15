NICHOLLS (7-4)
Little 1-3 0-0 2, Lyons 2-7 0-0 4, Carter 7-12 1-4 15, Gordon 10-25 2-2 26, Spencer 1-3 0-0 3, Littles 3-4 0-2 6, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Huffman 3-5 0-0 6, Collins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 3-8 68.
WISCONSIN (9-2)
Crowl 2-6 1-2 5, Wahl 4-8 4-6 12, Davison 5-12 5-6 19, Hepburn 3-8 3-4 9, Neath 3-6 2-2 9, Vogt 4-7 1-3 9, Bowman 1-2 1-3 4, Carlson 2-5 0-0 4, Jor.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-55 17-27 71.
Halftime_Nicholls 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 5-19 (Gordon 4-11, Spencer 1-2, Huffman 0-1, Little 0-1, Littles 0-1, Lyons 0-1, Carter 0-2), Wisconsin 6-21 (Davison 4-9, Neath 1-1, Bowman 1-2, Carlson 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-1, Crowl 0-2, Wahl 0-2, Hepburn 0-3). Fouled Out_Lyons, Davison. Rebounds_Nicholls 36 (Littles 15), Wisconsin 32 (Neath, Vogt 7). Assists_Nicholls 7 (Lyons, Carter, Gordon 2), Wisconsin 10 (Wahl, Davison, Neath 2). Total Fouls_Nicholls 24, Wisconsin 14. A_15,752 (17,230).