LIBERTY (27-9)
Preston 1-1 0-2 2, Rode 6-9 0-0 16, McGhee 10-25 7-9 31, Porter 1-5 0-0 2, Venzant 2-3 0-0 4, Robinson 3-7 3-4 9, Cleveland 3-4 1-2 7, Warfield 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-17 71.
WISCONSIN (19-14)
Crowl 7-9 0-0 14, Wahl 5-6 6-7 16, Essegian 3-8 1-2 7, Hepburn 9-20 9-11 27, Klesmit 2-3 2-2 7, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 2-2 2, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 20-24 75.
Halftime_Wisconsin 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-27 (Rode 4-7, McGhee 4-15, Porter 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Wisconsin 1-15 (Klesmit 1-2, Crowl 0-1, Davis 0-2, Essegian 0-4, Hepburn 0-6). Rebounds_Liberty 25 (McGhee, Venzant 6), Wisconsin 28 (Wahl 6). Assists_Liberty 11 (McGhee, Porter 4), Wisconsin 5 (Crowl 2). Total Fouls_Liberty 23, Wisconsin 15. A_10,436 (17,230).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.