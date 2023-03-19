|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Preston
|20
|1-1
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|2
|Rode
|31
|6-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|3
|16
|McGhee
|38
|10-25
|7-9
|0-6
|4
|1
|31
|Porter
|32
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|2
|Venzant
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|4
|Robinson
|18
|3-7
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|16
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|7
|Warfield
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Peebles
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|11-17
|5-25
|11
|23
|71
Percentages: FG .473, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Rode 4-7, McGhee 4-15, Porter 0-2, Robinson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Preston 2, Robinson, Warfield).
Turnovers: 7 (Preston 3, Cleveland, Porter, Robinson, Venzant).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|25
|7-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|14
|Wahl
|33
|5-6
|6-7
|0-6
|0
|2
|16
|Essegian
|33
|3-8
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|7
|Hepburn
|37
|9-20
|9-11
|1-3
|1
|2
|27
|Klesmit
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Gilmore
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|McGee
|12
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Lindsey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-50
|20-24
|3-28
|5
|15
|75
Percentages: FG .540, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 1-15, .067 (Klesmit 1-2, Crowl 0-1, Davis 0-2, Essegian 0-4, Hepburn 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gilmore).
Turnovers: 7 (Crowl 3, Wahl 3, Hepburn).
Steals: 2 (McGee, Wahl).
Technical Fouls: Crowl, 00:48 first.
|Liberty
|34
|37
|—
|71
|Wisconsin
|37
|38
|—
|75
A_10,436 (17,230).
