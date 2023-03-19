FGFTReb
LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Preston201-10-20-3132
Rode316-90-02-32316
McGhee3810-257-90-64131
Porter321-50-00-2432
Venzant282-30-02-6044
Robinson183-73-41-2039
Cleveland163-41-20-2037
Warfield130-10-00-1030
Peebles40-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5511-175-25112371

Percentages: FG .473, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Rode 4-7, McGhee 4-15, Porter 0-2, Robinson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Preston 2, Robinson, Warfield).

Turnovers: 7 (Preston 3, Cleveland, Porter, Robinson, Venzant).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl257-90-00-22414
Wahl335-66-70-60216
Essegian333-81-20-5117
Hepburn379-209-111-31227
Klesmit232-32-21-3027
Gilmore220-10-00-5010
Davis141-30-01-3012
McGee120-02-20-1122
Lindsey10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5020-243-2851575

Percentages: FG .540, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 1-15, .067 (Klesmit 1-2, Crowl 0-1, Davis 0-2, Essegian 0-4, Hepburn 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gilmore).

Turnovers: 7 (Crowl 3, Wahl 3, Hepburn).

Steals: 2 (McGee, Wahl).

Technical Fouls: Crowl, 00:48 first.

Liberty343771
Wisconsin373875

A_10,436 (17,230).

A_10,436 (17,230).

