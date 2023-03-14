BRADLEY (25-10)
Henry 2-4 0-4 4, Leons 1-8 1-2 3, Mast 5-13 3-5 14, Hickman 3-8 0-0 6, Montgomery 5-11 1-1 12, Deen 3-5 0-0 8, Tahvanainen 3-5 0-0 7, Hannah 3-5 0-0 6, Jonovic 0-1 0-0 0, Biliew 0-0 2-2 2, C.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hardtke 0-0 0-0 0, Hennessy 0-0 0-0 0, Weathers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-14 62.
WISCONSIN (18-14)
Crowl 12-16 7-7 36, Wahl 1-2 1-2 3, Essegian 2-11 9-9 14, Hepburn 1-7 0-0 3, Klesmit 5-7 5-8 16, Gilmore 1-5 1-2 3, J.Davis 2-5 0-0 4, McGee 1-4 0-0 2, Ilver 0-1 0-0 0, Candelino 0-0 0-0 0, Gard 0-0 0-0 0, Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 23-28 81.
Halftime_Wisconsin 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 5-23 (Deen 2-4, Tahvanainen 1-2, Mast 1-4, Montgomery 1-6, C.Davis 0-1, Hickman 0-2, Leons 0-4), Wisconsin 8-25 (Crowl 5-7, Klesmit 1-1, Essegian 1-6, Hepburn 1-6, McGee 0-1, J.Davis 0-2, Gilmore 0-2). Fouled Out_Hannah. Rebounds_Bradley 35 (Mast 12), Wisconsin 34 (Crowl 9). Assists_Bradley 9 (Henry, Leons, Hannah 2), Wisconsin 13 (Hepburn 5). Total Fouls_Bradley 19, Wisconsin 16.
