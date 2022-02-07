How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division 1
|1. Neenah (19-1) beat Hortonville 66-36, beat Appleton West 103-43.
|2. De Pere (18-1) beat Green Bay Preble 93-51, beat Sheboygan South 102-32.
|3. Menomonee Falls (16-2) beat West Allis Hale 89-50.
|4. Homestead (17-2) beat Slinger 76-54, beat Port Washington 92-63, beat Sheboygan North 74-68.
|5. Appleton East (16-4) lost to Appleton North 62-61, beat Kaukauna 68-67.
|6. Madison La Follette (13-3) beat Madison Memorial 7665, beat Janesville Parker 69-61.
|7. Eau Claire Memorial (16-3) beat Rice Lake 62-52, beat Eau Claire North 57-44.
|8. Waukesha South (15-4) beat Oconomowoc 71-60, beat Waukesha West 68-49.
|9.
|Brookfield
|Central
|(13-5)
|lost
|to
|Brookfield
|East
|57-46,
|beat
|Wauwatosa
|West
|65-60.
|10. Middleton (12-6) lost to Madison West 65-62.
|Division 2
|1. Wisconsin Lutheran (16-2) beat Pius XI Catholic 78-73, lost to Pewaukee 84-59.
|2. La Crosse Central (18-1) beat Wisconsin Rapids 66-20.
|3. Whitnall (17-1) beat Brown Deer 103-32, beat Shorewood 79-29.
|4. Pewaukee (15-3) beat Greendale 101-53, beat Wisconsin Lutheran 84-59, beat Lake Country Lutheran 80-69.
|5. Milton (16-2) beat Watertown 77-75.
|6. Monroe (16-2) beat Reedsburg 61-50, beat Sauk Prairie 51-46.
|7. Westosha Central (16-2) beat Burlington 42-35, beat Deerfield, Ill., 73-34.
|8. Ashwaubenon (17-1) beat Green Bay Southwest 61-44, beat Green Bay Preble 73-52, beat Rock Island 50-48.
|9. De Forest (14-4) beat Stoughton 72-54, beat Monona Grove 86-62.
|10. Mosinee (18-1) beat Rhinelander 55-44, beat New London 65-52.
|Division 3
|1. Lake Country Lutheran (19-1) beat Messmer 61-37, beat Kenosha Christian Life 96-39, lost to Pewaukee 80-69.
|2. Brillion (18-1) beat Shiocton 77-57, lost to Valders 60-58.
|3. West Salem (18-1) beat Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 81-49, beat Westby 79-36, beat Mauston 94-50.
|4. Prescott (16-2) beat Altoona 85-75, beat Osceola 73-61.
|5. Lakeside Lutheran (14-4) beat Cambridge 64-60, lost to Lake Mills 66-55.
|6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (15-4) lost to Kewaskum 50-49, beat Waupun 81-49.
|7. Saint Thomas More (16-3) beat Shoreland Lutheran 58-47, beat Martin Luther 72-57.
|8. Freedom (16-3) beat Seymour 43-36, beat Little Chute 58-49.
|9. Saint Croix Central (15-3) lost to Ellsworth 69-64, beat Altoona 75-44.
|10. Dodgeville (15-3) beat Belleville 83-71, beat Lancaster 84-65.
|Division 4
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (17-1) beat Saint Mary Catholic 75-71, beat Ozaukee 89-41, beat Valders 84-34.
|2. Cuba City (18-1) beat Southwestern 60-47, beat Iowa-Grant 93-35.
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (16-3) beat Carmen Northwest 92-89.
|4. Roncalli (15-3) lost to Denmark 43-50, beat Sheboygan Falls 57-35.
|5. River Ridge (18-1) beat Richland Center 67-54, beat Monticello 75-50.
|6. Mineral Point (17-2) beat Riverdale 89-40, beat Fennimore 58-46.
|7. Luther (17-2) beat Black River Falls 87-64, beat Viroqua 74-40.
|(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (17-0) beat Amherst 43-40, beat Weyauwega-Fremont 59-38.
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (13-3) beat Racine St. Catherine's 64-57, beat The Prairie School 60-54.
|10. Stratford (16-2) lost to Marathon 59-55, beat Chequamegon 63-57.
|Division 5
|1. Randolph (16-2) beat Cambria-Friesland 72-27, beat Rio 55-47.
|2. Reedsville (17-1) beat Kohler 69-63, beat Mishicot 73-42.
|3. Wauzeka-Steuben (19-0) beat Kickapoo 56-19, beat North Crawford 57-48.
|4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (14-3) lost to Gibraltar 79-60.
|5. Hurley (14-2) beat Bayfield 90-57, beat Lac Courte Oreilles 73-36.
|6. Columbus Catholic (14-3) beat Owen-Withee 74-56.
|7. Bangor (16-3) beat Melrose-Mindoro 55-50, beat Hillsboro 77-57.
|8. Lourdes Academy (12-5) beat Dodgeland 48-36, loar to Horicon 65-62.
|9. Flambeau (19-0) beat Augusta 66-60, beat Lake Holcombe 95-47.
|10. Oakfield (14-4) beat Wayland Academy 46-38, beat Dodgeland 39-31.
