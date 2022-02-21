How ranked teams fared in their weekly games.
|Division 1
|1. Neenah (22-1) beat Fond du Lac 80-55.
|2. Menomonee Falls
|(21-2)
|beat
|Wauwatosa
|West
|77-48,
|Marquette
|University
|74-51.
|3. Homestead (21-2) beat Grafton 93-80, beat Whitnall 65-60.
|4. De Pere (21-2) beat Notre Dame 60-58, beat Green Bay Southwest 84-55.
|5. Waukesha South (19-4) beat Arrowhead 63-43, beat Waukesha North 84-54.
|6. Appleton East (19-4) beat Oshkosh North 79-73.
|7. Brookfield Central (18-5) beat Wauwatosa East 66-65, beat Germantown 83-56.
|8. Madison La Follette (15-4) beat Janesville Craig 90-65.
|9. Eau Claire Memorial (18-4) beat Chippewa Falls 61-53.
|10.Sun Prairie (14-8) lost to Madison Memorial 64-56, lost to Middleton 66-51.
|Division 2
|1. La Crosse Central (22-1) beat Sparta 88-60, beat Onalaska 72-61.
|2. Whitnall (21-2) beat Greenfield 78-41, beat South Milwaukee 63-26, lost to Homestead 65-60.
|3. Pewaukee (20-3) beat Pius XI Catholic 79-50, beat Cudahy 75-34, beat Wauwatosa East 84-56.
|4. Wisconsin Lutheran (21-2) beat South Milwaukee 85-52, beat New Berlin Eisenhower 80-33.
|5. Westosha Central
|(20-2)
|beat
|Badger
|96-55,
|beat
|Delavan-Darien
|67-64.
|6. Mosinee (21-2) beat Altoona 90-48, lost to Medford 66-55.
|7. Milton
|(18-4)
|lost
|to
|Fort
|Atkinson
|60-55
|beat
|Monona
|Grove
|64-52.
|8. De Forest (19-4) beat Watertown 83-70, beat Waunakee 65-48.
|9. Ashwaubenon
|(18-4)
|beat
|Sheboygan
|South
|72-27,
|lost
|to
|Sheboygan
|North
|66-53.
|10. Monroe (18-5) beat Mount Horeb 48-47, lost to Edgewood 60-55.
|Division 3
|1. West Salem (20-1) beat Wisconsin Dells 72-55.
|2. Brillion (21-2) beat Kiel 60-50, lost to Roncalli 62-48.
|3. Lake Country Lutheran (21-2) beat Brookfield Academy 78-37.
|4. Prescott (19-2) beat Cameron 88-69, beat
|Saint Croix Central 55-48.
|5. Saint Thomas More (19-3) beat Kenosha St. Joseph 75-58.
|6. Dodgeville (19-3) beat Prairie du Chien 63-52, beat Plattesville 59-45.
|7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (19-4) beat
|Winneconne
|85-67,
|beat
|Ripon
|94-68.
|8. Northwestern (19-3) beat Hurley 81-63, beat Barron 82-73.
|9. Freedom (19-4) beat Oconto Falls 83-48, beat Denmark 64-47.
|10. Dominican
|(18-5)
|beat
|Shoreland
|Lutheran
|67-27,
|lost
|to
|Kenosha
|St.
|Joseph
|66-51,
|beat
|Saint
|John's
|NW
|81-57.
|Division 4
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (21-1) beat Cedar Grove-Belgium 100-74, beat Random Lake 80-38.
|2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (20-3) beat West Bend West 83-55, beat East Troy 77-69.
|(tie) River Ridge (22-1) beat Belmont 62-43, beat Benton 75-58.
|4. Mineral Point (21-2) beat Darlington 53-51, beat Boscobel 69-41.
|5. Cuba City (21-2) beat Fennimore 65-51, beat Riverdale 81-58.
|6. Iola-Scandinavia (22-0) beat Bonduel 67-49.
|7. Luther
|(20-2)
|beat
|Arcadia
|75-48.
|8. Roncalli (19-3) beat Valders 48-39, beat Brillion 62-48.
|9. Stratford (19-3) lost to Colby 72-67, beat Edgar 60-53.
|10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (17-5) lost to Saint Thomas More 75-58, beat Dominican 66-51, beat Milwaukee Bay View 64-45.
|Division 5
|1. Reedsville (20-2) beat Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 60-49, lost to Saint Mary Catholic 82-76.
|2. Randolph (20-2) beat Princeton-Green Lake 66-61, beat Fall River 75-51.
|3. Wauzeka-Steuben
|(22-0)
|beat
|Weston
|82-37,
|beat
|Seneca
|58-41.
|4. Hurley
|(18-3)
|lost
|to
|Northwestern
|81-63,
|beat
|Solon
|Springs
|72-46.
|(tie) Columbus Catholic
|(19-3)
|beat
|Greenwood
|85-44,
|beat
|Loyal
|65-41.
|6. Bangor
|(18-4)
|lost
|to
|Royall
|47-45,
|beat
|Wonewoc-Center
|86-40.
|7. Flambeau (23-1) beat New Auburn 79-52, beat Prairie Farm 76-61, beat Gilman 82-21.
|8. Newman Catholic
|(16-6)
|beat
|Marathon
|80-69.
|9. Oakfield (18-5) beat Horicon 55-29.
|(tie) Hustisford (16-5) beat Dodgeland 64-43, beat Lourdes Academy 53-42.