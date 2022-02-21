How ranked teams fared in their weekly games.

Division 1
1. Neenah (22-1) beat Fond du Lac 80-55.
2. Menomonee Falls(21-2)beatWauwatosaWest77-48,MarquetteUniversity74-51.
3. Homestead (21-2) beat Grafton 93-80, beat Whitnall 65-60.
4. De Pere (21-2) beat Notre Dame 60-58, beat Green Bay Southwest 84-55.
5. Waukesha South (19-4) beat Arrowhead 63-43, beat Waukesha North 84-54.
6. Appleton East (19-4) beat Oshkosh North 79-73.
7. Brookfield Central (18-5) beat Wauwatosa East 66-65, beat Germantown 83-56.
8. Madison La Follette (15-4) beat Janesville Craig 90-65.
9. Eau Claire Memorial (18-4) beat Chippewa Falls 61-53.
10.Sun Prairie (14-8) lost to Madison Memorial 64-56, lost to Middleton 66-51.
Division 2
1. La Crosse Central (22-1) beat Sparta 88-60, beat Onalaska 72-61.
2. Whitnall (21-2) beat Greenfield 78-41, beat South Milwaukee 63-26, lost to Homestead 65-60.
3. Pewaukee (20-3) beat Pius XI Catholic 79-50, beat Cudahy 75-34, beat Wauwatosa East 84-56.
4. Wisconsin Lutheran (21-2) beat South Milwaukee 85-52, beat New Berlin Eisenhower 80-33.
5. Westosha Central(20-2)beatBadger96-55,beatDelavan-Darien67-64.
6. Mosinee (21-2) beat Altoona 90-48, lost to Medford 66-55.
7. Milton(18-4)losttoFortAtkinson60-55beatMononaGrove64-52.
8. De Forest (19-4) beat Watertown 83-70, beat Waunakee 65-48.
9. Ashwaubenon(18-4)beatSheboyganSouth72-27,losttoSheboyganNorth66-53.
10. Monroe (18-5) beat Mount Horeb 48-47, lost to Edgewood 60-55.
Division 3
1. West Salem (20-1) beat Wisconsin Dells 72-55.
2. Brillion (21-2) beat Kiel 60-50, lost to Roncalli 62-48.
3. Lake Country Lutheran (21-2) beat Brookfield Academy 78-37.
4. Prescott (19-2) beat Cameron 88-69, beatSaint Croix Central 55-48.
5. Saint Thomas More (19-3) beat Kenosha St. Joseph 75-58.
6. Dodgeville (19-3) beat Prairie du Chien 63-52, beat Plattesville 59-45.
7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (19-4) beatWinneconne85-67,beatRipon94-68.
8. Northwestern (19-3) beat Hurley 81-63, beat Barron 82-73.
9. Freedom (19-4) beat Oconto Falls 83-48, beat Denmark 64-47.
10. Dominican(18-5)beatShorelandLutheran67-27,losttoKenoshaSt.Joseph66-51,beatSaintJohn'sNW81-57.
Division 4
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (21-1) beat Cedar Grove-Belgium 100-74, beat Random Lake 80-38.
2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (20-3) beat West Bend West 83-55, beat East Troy 77-69.
(tie) River Ridge (22-1) beat Belmont 62-43, beat Benton 75-58.
4. Mineral Point (21-2) beat Darlington 53-51, beat Boscobel 69-41.
5. Cuba City (21-2) beat Fennimore 65-51, beat Riverdale 81-58.
6. Iola-Scandinavia (22-0) beat Bonduel 67-49.
7. Luther(20-2)beatArcadia75-48.
8. Roncalli (19-3) beat Valders 48-39, beat Brillion 62-48.
9. Stratford (19-3) lost to Colby 72-67, beat Edgar 60-53.
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (17-5) lost to Saint Thomas More 75-58, beat Dominican 66-51, beat Milwaukee Bay View 64-45.
Division 5
1. Reedsville (20-2) beat Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 60-49, lost to Saint Mary Catholic 82-76.
2. Randolph (20-2) beat Princeton-Green Lake 66-61, beat Fall River 75-51.
3. Wauzeka-Steuben(22-0)beatWeston82-37,beatSeneca58-41.
4. Hurley(18-3)losttoNorthwestern81-63,beatSolonSprings72-46.
(tie) Columbus Catholic(19-3)beatGreenwood85-44,beatLoyal65-41.
6. Bangor(18-4)losttoRoyall47-45,beatWonewoc-Center86-40.
7. Flambeau (23-1) beat New Auburn 79-52, beat Prairie Farm 76-61, beat Gilman 82-21.
8. Newman Catholic(16-6)beatMarathon80-69.
9. Oakfield (18-5) beat Horicon 55-29.
(tie) Hustisford (16-5) beat Dodgeland 64-43, beat Lourdes Academy 53-42.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

