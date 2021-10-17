Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

1. Franklin (9-0) beat Racine Case 76-0.

2. Sun Prairie (9-0) beat Verona 38-35.

(tie) Kimberly (9-0) beat Kaukauna 56-17.

4. Waunakee (9-0) beat Beaver Dam 50-12.

5. Muskego (8-1) beat Waukesha North 56-7.

6. DeForest (8-1) beat Janesville Parker 48-35.

7. Mukwonago (8-1) beat Waukesha West 35-33.

8. Appleton North (7-2) beat Oshkosh North 42-8.

9. Wausau West (8-2) beat Hortonville 30-22.

10. Oak Creek (8-1) beat Kenosha Tremper 57-19.

Medium Division (301-899)

1. Catholic Memorial (10-0) beat Pius XI Catholic 64-14.

2. Lake Country Lutheran (9-0) beat Shoreland Lutheran 56-6.

3. Amherst (10-0) beat Stratford 28-14.

4. Ellsworth (9-0) beat Amery 57-0.

5. Luxemburg-Casco (9-0) beat Denmark 42-21.

6. Northwestern (9-0) beat Cumberland 56-30.

7. Edgewood (9-0) beat Monroe 31-28.

8. Stratford (7-2) lost to Amherst 28-14.

(tie) Monroe (7-2) lost to Edgewood 31-28.

10. Plymouth (9-0) beat Berlin 28-14.

Small Division (300 and lower)School

1. Regis (9-0) beat Neillsville-Granton 2-0.

2. Cumberland (8-1) lost to Northwestern 56-30.

3. Hurley (11-0) beat Flambeau 2-0.

4. Colby (7-1) beat Auburndale 54-7.

5. Marshall (10-0) beat Markesan 33-22.

6. Highland (9-0) beat Wauzeka-Seneca 44-8.

(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1) beat Random Lake 8-1.

8. Pacelli (9-0) beat Wild Rose 62-0.

9. Reedsville (8-1) beat Manitowoc Lutheran 49-19.

10. Durand (8-1) beat Mondovi 36-28.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you