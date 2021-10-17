|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
1. Franklin (9-0) beat Racine Case 76-0.
2. Sun Prairie (9-0) beat Verona 38-35.
(tie) Kimberly (9-0) beat Kaukauna 56-17.
4. Waunakee (9-0) beat Beaver Dam 50-12.
5. Muskego (8-1) beat Waukesha North 56-7.
6. DeForest (8-1) beat Janesville Parker 48-35.
7. Mukwonago (8-1) beat Waukesha West 35-33.
8. Appleton North (7-2) beat Oshkosh North 42-8.
9. Wausau West (8-2) beat Hortonville 30-22.
10. Oak Creek (8-1) beat Kenosha Tremper 57-19.
|Medium Division (301-899)
1. Catholic Memorial (10-0) beat Pius XI Catholic 64-14.
2. Lake Country Lutheran (9-0) beat Shoreland Lutheran 56-6.
3. Amherst (10-0) beat Stratford 28-14.
4. Ellsworth (9-0) beat Amery 57-0.
5. Luxemburg-Casco (9-0) beat Denmark 42-21.
6. Northwestern (9-0) beat Cumberland 56-30.
7. Edgewood (9-0) beat Monroe 31-28.
8. Stratford (7-2) lost to Amherst 28-14.
(tie) Monroe (7-2) lost to Edgewood 31-28.
10. Plymouth (9-0) beat Berlin 28-14.
Small Division (300 and lower)School
1. Regis (9-0) beat Neillsville-Granton 2-0.
2. Cumberland (8-1) lost to Northwestern 56-30.
3. Hurley (11-0) beat Flambeau 2-0.
4. Colby (7-1) beat Auburndale 54-7.
5. Marshall (10-0) beat Markesan 33-22.
6. Highland (9-0) beat Wauzeka-Seneca 44-8.
(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-1) beat Random Lake 8-1.
8. Pacelli (9-0) beat Wild Rose 62-0.
9. Reedsville (8-1) beat Manitowoc Lutheran 49-19.
10. Durand (8-1) beat Mondovi 36-28.