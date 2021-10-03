Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

1. Franklin (7-0) beat Oak Creek 34-14.

2. Sun Prairie (7-0) beat Madison East 55-13.

(tie) Kimberly (7-0) beat Fond du Lac 45-17.

4. Waunakee (7-0) beat Oregon 52-7.

5. Muskego (6-1) beat Waukesha West 42-14.

6. DeForest (6-1) beat Milton 42-6.

(tie) Mukwonago (6-1) beat Oconomowoc 38-10.

8. Appleton North (5-2) beat Oshkosh West 35-7.

9. Oak Creek (6-1) lost to Franklin 34-14.

10. Hartland Arrowhead (5-2) beat Waukesha South 54-13.

Medium Division (301-899)

1. Catholic Memorial (7-0) beat Milwaukee Lutheran 2-0.

2. Lake Country Lutheran (6-0) did not report.

3. Ellsworth (7-0) beat Prescott 34-7.

4. Amherst (7-0) beat Nekoosa 56-8.

5. Lodi (6-1) lost to Columbus 40-7.

6. Northwestern (7-0) beat Bloomer 56-12.

(tie) Luxemburg-Casco (6-0)

8. Freedom (6-1) lost to Denmark 21-0.

9. Edgewood (7-0) beat Kingsford (MI)35-6.

10. Monroe (6-1) beat Evansville 42-14.

(tie) Stratford (6-1) beat Weyauwega-Fremont 48-7.

Small Division (300 and lower)

1. Regis (7-0) beat Mondovi 28-20.

2. Colby (6-1) lost to Hortonville 19-13.

3. Cumberland (7-0) beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56-26.

4. Cedar Grove-Belgium (6-1) lost to Hilbert 42-41.

5. Reedsville (7-0) beat Howards Grove 45-15.

6. Bangor (5-2) lost to Luther 20-13.

7. Marshall (6-0) beat Cambridge 2-0.

8. Hurley (7-0) beat Rib Lake-Prentice 54-0.

9. Highland (7-0) beat De Soto 42-2.

10. Durand (6-1) beat Osseo-Fairchild 46-16.

