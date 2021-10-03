|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
1. Franklin (7-0) beat Oak Creek 34-14.
2. Sun Prairie (7-0) beat Madison East 55-13.
(tie) Kimberly (7-0) beat Fond du Lac 45-17.
4. Waunakee (7-0) beat Oregon 52-7.
5. Muskego (6-1) beat Waukesha West 42-14.
6. DeForest (6-1) beat Milton 42-6.
(tie) Mukwonago (6-1) beat Oconomowoc 38-10.
8. Appleton North (5-2) beat Oshkosh West 35-7.
9. Oak Creek (6-1) lost to Franklin 34-14.
10. Hartland Arrowhead (5-2) beat Waukesha South 54-13.
|Medium Division (301-899)
1. Catholic Memorial (7-0) beat Milwaukee Lutheran 2-0.
2. Lake Country Lutheran (6-0) did not report.
3. Ellsworth (7-0) beat Prescott 34-7.
4. Amherst (7-0) beat Nekoosa 56-8.
5. Lodi (6-1) lost to Columbus 40-7.
6. Northwestern (7-0) beat Bloomer 56-12.
(tie) Luxemburg-Casco (6-0)
8. Freedom (6-1) lost to Denmark 21-0.
9. Edgewood (7-0) beat Kingsford (MI)35-6.
10. Monroe (6-1) beat Evansville 42-14.
(tie) Stratford (6-1) beat Weyauwega-Fremont 48-7.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
1. Regis (7-0) beat Mondovi 28-20.
2. Colby (6-1) lost to Hortonville 19-13.
3. Cumberland (7-0) beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56-26.
4. Cedar Grove-Belgium (6-1) lost to Hilbert 42-41.
5. Reedsville (7-0) beat Howards Grove 45-15.
6. Bangor (5-2) lost to Luther 20-13.
7. Marshall (6-0) beat Cambridge 2-0.
8. Hurley (7-0) beat Rib Lake-Prentice 54-0.
9. Highland (7-0) beat De Soto 42-2.
10. Durand (6-1) beat Osseo-Fairchild 46-16.