How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division 1
|1. Neenah (21-1) beat Kimberly 83-82, beat Oshkosh North 65-40.
|2. De Pere (19-2) lost to Bay Port 79-77, beat Ashwaubenon 81-67.
|3. Menomonee Falls (19-2) beat West Allis Hale 93-64, beat Brookfield East 66-57, beat Madison La Follette 92-73.
|4. Homestead (19-2) beat Hartford 77-72, beat West Bend West 85-57.
|5. Madison La Follette (14-4) beat Madison West 81-73, lost to Menomonee Falls 92-73.
|6. Eau Claire Memorial (17-4) lost to Caledonia 64-52, beat Menomonie 60-42.
|7. Waukesha South (17-4) beat Kettle Moraine 63-52, beat Germantown 77-58.
|8. Appleton East (18-4) beat Oshkosh West 73-62, beat Hortonville 76-47.
|9. Brookfield Central (16-5) beat Wauwatosa East 70-63, beat Marquette University 91-49, beat Meddleton 65-55.
|10. Sun Prairie (14-6) beat Beloit Memorial 78-71, beat Racine Horlick 65-58.
|Division 2
|1. La Crosse Central (20-1) beat Holmen 72-42, beat La Crosse Logan 78-38.
|2. Whitnall (19-1) beat Milwaukee Lutheran 81-66, beat Cudahy 65-54.
|3. Pewaukee (17-3) beat New Berlin Eisenhower 66-27, beat New Berlin West 84-54.
|4. Wisconsin Lutheran (19-2) beat West Allis Central 90-72, beat Greendale 65-41, beat West Allis Central 86-53.
|5. Milton (17-3) lost to Westosha Central 64-51, beat Beaver Dam 71-43.
|6. Monroe (17-4) beat Lodi 54-45, lost to Portage 64-62, lost to Oregon 81-61.
|7. Ashwaubenon (17-3) lost to Manitowoc Lincoln 55-54, lost to De Pere 81-67.
|8. Westosha Central (18-2) beat Milton 64-51, beat Waterford 84-57.
|9. Mosinee (20-1) beat Northland Pines 75-62, beat Merrill 74-69.
|10. De Forest (18-4) beat Fort Atkinson 54-48, beat Beaver Dam 66-46.
|Division 3
|1. Lake Country Lutheran (20-2) beat Heritage Christian 71-47, lost to Catholic Memorial 71-68.
|2. West Salem (19-1) beat Black River Falls 99-70.
|3. Brillion (20-1) beat Weyauwega-Fremont 60-52, beat Chilton 63-37.
|4. Prescott (17-2) beat Somerset 90-41.
|5. Saint Thomas More (18-3) beat Racine St. Catherine's 61-59, beat The Prairie School 82-60.
|6. Freedom (17-4) lost to Clintonville 57-51, beat Luxemburg-Casco 74-39.
|7. Lakeside Lutheran (15-5) beat Saint John's NW 66-44, lost to Lodi 76-71.
|8. Dodgeville (17-3) beat Sauk Prairie 55-54, beat River Valley 66-47.
|9. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (17-4) beat University School 87-42, beat Berlin 76-48.
|10. Northwestern (17-3) beat Superior 72-68, beat Spooner 77-59, beat Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 84-60.
|Division 4
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (19-1) beat Mishicot 108-36, beat Oostburg 79-38.
|2. Cuba City (19-2) lost to Mineral Point 75-62.
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-3) beat Destiny 98-27, beat Young Coggs Prep 101-38.
|4. River Ridge (20-1) beat De Soto 72-31, beat Shullsburg 61-28.
|5. Mineral Point (19-2) beat Cuba City 75-62.
|6. Iola-Scandinavia (20-0) beat Shiocton 63-35, beat Sturgeon Bay 57-49.
|7. Luther (19-2) beat Westby 76-48, beat Sparta 82-50.
|8. Roncalli (17-3) beat Two Rivers 66-46, beat Little Chute 46-44.
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (15-4) beat Racine Lutheran 69-49, lost to Racine Case 80-53, beat Shoreland Lutheran 58-40.
|10. Stratford (18-3) beat Neillsville 56-44, beat Rib Lake 81-38.
|Division 5
|1. Reedsville (19-1) beat Ozaukee 62-39, beat Cedar Grove-Belgium 72-62.
|2. Randolph (18-2) beat Pardeeville 57-50.
|3. Wauzeka-Steuben (20-0) beat La Farge 75-24.
|4. Hurley (17-2) beat Bayfield 88-40, beat Mellen 97-65, beat Mercer 91-37.
|5. Columbus Catholic (17-3) beat Neillsville 61-60, beat Rib Lake 73-38, beat Gilman 71-31.
|6. Bangor (17-3) beat New Lisbon 75-43.
|7. Flambeau (20-1) beat Winter 96-33, lost to Bruce 47-42.
|8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (14-6) lost to Kewaunee 55-71, lost to Sheboygan Christian 57-55, lost to Weyauwega-Fremont 56-52.
|9. Oakfield (15-5) lost to Hustiford 61-37, beat Central Wisconsin Christian 51-48.
|10. Lourdes Academy (13-6) lost to Randolph 68-55, beat Valley Christian 63-42.
|(tie) Newman Catholic (15-6) beat Prentice 93-76.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.