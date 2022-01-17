How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division 1
1. De Pere (11-1) beat Notre Dame 53-51, lost to Ashwaubenon 58-56..
2. Appleton East (12-2) beat Oshkosh North 85-78, lost to Neenah 59-55.
3. Neenah (13-1) beat Fond du Lac 95-58, beat Appleton East 59-55, beat Brookfield East 47-43.
4. Eau Claire Memorial (12-2) lost to La Crosse Central 70-57, beat New Richmond 69-65, beat West Salem 84-63.
5. Madison La Follette (9-2) beat Janesville Parker 78-66, lost to Middleton 60-53.
6. Brookfield Central (10-1) beat Germantown 75-61, beat Sussex Hamilton 74-68, beat Racine Horlick 56-47.
(tie) Arrowhead (8-4) lost to Wisconsin Lutheran 76-69, lost to Oconomowoc 82-72.
8. Middleton (9-3) lost to Sun Prairie 66-62, beat Madison La Follette 60-53.
9. Menomonee Falls (10-2) beat Marquette University 86-63, beat Wauwatosa East 86-62.
10. Homestead (11-2) beat Grafton 87-78, beat Cedarburg 75-56, beat Marquette University 71-66.
|Division 2
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10-1) beat Arrowhead 76-69, beat Greendale 89-38.
2. Pewaukee (8-2) beat New Berlin West 79-49, beat Westosha Central 79-35.
3. La Crosse Central (12-1) beat Eau Claire Memorial 70-57, beat Sparta 64-34, beat Medford 74-68.
4. Whitnall (11-1) beat Milwaukee Lutheran 97-60, beat Martin Luther 75-53.
5. Monroe (13-1) beat Edgewood 52-50.
6. Oshkosh North (12-3) lost to Appleton East 85-78, beat Oshkosh West 75-47.
7. Westosha Central (9-2) beat Badger 73-44, lost to Pewaukee 79-35.
8. Milton (12-2) beat Monona Grove 72-65, beat Waunakee 51-48.
9. De Forest (10-3) beat Waunakee 65-62, beat Fox Valley Lutheran 57-49.
10. Wauwatosa West (10-4) beat Brookfield East 70-54.
|Division 3
1. Lake Country Lutheran (12-0) beat HOPE Christian 87-41, beat Waukesha South 79-71.
2. West Salem (11-1) beat Viroqua 87-37, beat Arcadia 86-50, lost to Eau Claire Memorial 84-63.
3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-1) beat Ripon 96-59, beat Lakeside Lutheran 86-78.
4. Saint Thomas More (12-1) beat Racine St. Catherine's 70-59, beat Milwaukee Reagan 64-20.
5. Brillion (14-0) beat Mishicot 67-37, beat New Holstein 89-50.
(tie) Catholic Memorial (8-5) lost to Waukesha West 67-57, lost to Owatonna 67-55.
7. Campbellsport (10-1) lost Winnebago Lutheran 66-60, beat Laconia 62-46.
8. Saint Croix Central (10-2) lost to Prescott 96-67.
9. Prescott (11-1) beat Saint Croix Central 96-67.
10. East Troy (9-3) lost to Turner 59-46, beat Jefferson 93-43, beat Fennimore 45-35.beat
|Division 4
1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (12-1) beat Milwaukee Golda Meir 97-53, beat Milwaukee Hamilton 96-59, beat Kiel 57-51.
2. Sheboygan Area Luth. (10-1) beat Sheboygan Falls 87-39.
3. Cuba City (11-1) beat Fennimore 74-59, beat Dyersville Beckman, IA 69-51.
4. Marshall (10-2) lost to Randolph 62-48, lost to Belleville 78-74.
5. Roncalli (11-2) beat Kiel 59-57.
6. Luther (12-1) beat Arcadia 75-42, beat Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 86-62, beat Durand 73-63.
7. Darlington (9-3) beat Black Hawk 73-37, lost to Mineral Point 77-76, beat Highland 73-56.
8. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy (10-2) beat Racine Lutheran 68-45, beat Dominican 86-77.
9. La Crosse Aquinas (11-2) beat Westby 71-49, beat Black River Falls 70-34, lost to Bangor 55-54.
10. River Ridge (12-1) beat Boscobel 58-23, beat Benton 59-45.
|Division 5
1. Reedsville (12-0) beat Sevastopol 76-34, beat Saint Mary Catholic 77-67.
2. Columbus Catholic (11-1) beat Pacelli 79-70.
3. Hustisford (8-3) lost to Deerfield 68-57.
4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (11-1) beat Manawa 86-64, beat Peshtigo 63-59.
5. Wauzeka-Steuben (13-0) beat Highland 62-40, beat Seneca 54-53, beat Potosi 74-58.
6. Randolph (11-2) beat Marshall 62-48, beat Markesan 52-37.
7. Hurley (8-1) beat Solon Springs 64-41.
8. Newman Catholic (10-4) lost to Stratford 63-47, lost to Edgar 49-46.
9. Oakfield (9-2) beat Rio 48-19.
10. Bangor (10-2) beat Wonewoc-Center 81-36, beat Royall 56-51, beat La Crosse Aquinas 55-54.