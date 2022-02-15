Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Neenah (10)21-11001
2. Menomonee Falls19-2893
3. Homestead19-2784
4. De Pere19-2632
5. Waukesha South17-4557
6. Appleton East18-4468
7. Brookfield Central16-5319
8. Madison La Follette14-4305
9. Eau Claire Memorial17-4246
10. Sun Prairie14-61610

Others receiving votes:

Bay Port7, Racine Case 4, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 3, Kimberly 1.¤
Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. La Crosse Central (7)20-1951
2. Whitnall19-1842
3. Pewaukee (2)17-3823
4. Wisconsin Lutheran19-2664
5. Westosha Central18-2628
6. Mosinee (1)20-1509
7. Milton17-3365
8. De Forest18-43410
9. Ashwaubenon17-3137
10. Monroe17-496

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Oshkosh North 6, Wauwatosa West 3, Edgewood 3, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. West Salem (6)19-1862
2. Brillion (3)20-1803
3. Lake Country Lutheran20-2751
4. Prescott17-2594
5. Saint Thomas More18-3575
6. Dodgeville17-3398
7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran17-4339
8. Northwestern17-32010
9. Freedom17-4186
10. Dominican15-49NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine St. Catherine's 8, Saint Croix Central 2, Catholic Memorial 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)19-1971
2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1)18-3763
(tie) River Ridge20-1764
4. Mineral Point19-2705
5. Cuba City19-2612
6. Iola-Scandinavia (1)20-0576
7. Luther19-2478
8. Roncalli17-3297
9. Stratford18-21210
10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy15-4109

Others receiving votes: Marathon 5, Marshall 3, Darlington 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Reedsville (8)19-1981
2. Randolph (2)18-2872
3. Wauzeka-Steuben20-0843
4. Hurley17-2584
(tie) Columbus Catholic17-3585
6. Bangor17-3556
7. Flambeau20-1407
8. Newman Catholic15-622NR
9. Oakfield15-5139
(tie) Hustisford14-513NR

Others receiving votes: Lourdes Academy 9, Athens 7, Almond-Bancroft 4, Bruce 2.<

