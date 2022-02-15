Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neenah (10)
|21-1
|100
|1
|2. Menomonee Falls
|19-2
|89
|3
|3. Homestead
|19-2
|78
|4
|4. De Pere
|19-2
|63
|2
|5. Waukesha South
|17-4
|55
|7
|6. Appleton East
|18-4
|46
|8
|7. Brookfield Central
|16-5
|31
|9
|8. Madison La Follette
|14-4
|30
|5
|9. Eau Claire Memorial
|17-4
|24
|6
|10. Sun Prairie
|14-6
|16
|10
Others receiving votes:
|Bay Port
|7, Racine Case 4, Marshfield 3, Arrowhead 3, Kimberly 1.¤
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. La Crosse Central (7)
|20-1
|95
|1
|2. Whitnall
|19-1
|84
|2
|3. Pewaukee (2)
|17-3
|82
|3
|4. Wisconsin Lutheran
|19-2
|66
|4
|5. Westosha Central
|18-2
|62
|8
|6. Mosinee (1)
|20-1
|50
|9
|7. Milton
|17-3
|36
|5
|8. De Forest
|18-4
|34
|10
|9. Ashwaubenon
|17-3
|13
|7
|10. Monroe
|17-4
|9
|6
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Oshkosh North 6, Wauwatosa West 3, Edgewood 3, Appleton Xavier 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. West Salem (6)
|19-1
|86
|2
|2. Brillion (3)
|20-1
|80
|3
|3. Lake Country Lutheran
|20-2
|75
|1
|4. Prescott
|17-2
|59
|4
|5. Saint Thomas More
|18-3
|57
|5
|6. Dodgeville
|17-3
|39
|8
|7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|17-4
|33
|9
|8. Northwestern
|17-3
|20
|10
|9. Freedom
|17-4
|18
|6
|10. Dominican
|15-4
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine St. Catherine's 8, Saint Croix Central 2, Catholic Memorial 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8)
|19-1
|97
|1
|2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1)
|18-3
|76
|3
|(tie) River Ridge
|20-1
|76
|4
|4. Mineral Point
|19-2
|70
|5
|5. Cuba City
|19-2
|61
|2
|6. Iola-Scandinavia (1)
|20-0
|57
|6
|7. Luther
|19-2
|47
|8
|8. Roncalli
|17-3
|29
|7
|9. Stratford
|18-2
|12
|10
|10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
|15-4
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: Marathon 5, Marshall 3, Darlington 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Saint Mary Catholic 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Reedsville (8)
|19-1
|98
|1
|2. Randolph (2)
|18-2
|87
|2
|3. Wauzeka-Steuben
|20-0
|84
|3
|4. Hurley
|17-2
|58
|4
|(tie) Columbus Catholic
|17-3
|58
|5
|6. Bangor
|17-3
|55
|6
|7. Flambeau
|20-1
|40
|7
|8. Newman Catholic
|15-6
|22
|NR
|9. Oakfield
|15-5
|13
|9
|(tie) Hustisford
|14-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lourdes Academy 9, Athens 7, Almond-Bancroft 4, Bruce 2.<