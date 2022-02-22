Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Neenah (9)22-1901
2. Menomonee Falls21-2802
3. Homestead21-2713
4. De Pere21-2614
5. Waukesha South19-4505
6. Appleton East19-4436
7. Brookfield Central18-5287
8. Madison La Follette15-4278
9. Eau Claire Memorial18-4239
10. Racine Case18-510NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 4, Kimberly 3, Marshfield (17-4) 3, Arrowhead (16-6) 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. La Crosse Central (7)22-1871
2. Pewaukee (2)20-3783
3. Wisconsin Lutheran21-2724
4. Whitnall21-2632
5. Westosha Central20-2575
6. Mosinee21-2406
7. De Forest19-4388
8. Milton18-4227
9. Ashwaubenon18-4139
10. Fox Valley Lutheran19-411NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe 5, Medford Area 4, Oshkosh North 2, Edgewood 2, Appleton Xavier 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. West Salem (9)20-1901
2. Lake Country Lutheran21-2793
3. Prescott19-2694
4. Saint Thomas More19-3595
5. Brillion21-2552
6. Dodgeville20-3396
7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran19-4317
8. Northwestern19-3278
8. Freedom19-427T9
10. Dominican18-5910

Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 3, Columbus 3, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Wrightstown 1, Lakeside Lutheran 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)21-1871
2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1)20-373T2
3. River Ridge22-167T2
4. Mineral Point21-2664
5. Cuba City21-2525
6. Iola-Scandinavia (1)22-0486
7. Roncalli19-3358
8. Luther20-2347
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy17-5910
9. Stratford19-399

Others receiving votes: Watertown Luther Prep 4, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Marathon 3, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Howards Grove (19-3) 2, Coleman 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Randolph (6)20-2862
2. Wauzeka-Steuben (2)22-0823
3. Reedsville (1)20-2701
4. Columbus Catholic19-361T4
5. Flambeau23-1537
6. Hurley18-344T4
7. Bangor18-4286
7. Oakfield18-5289
9. Newman Catholic16-6238
10. Hustisford16-51510

Others receiving votes: Seneca 2, Lourdes Academy 1, Athens 1, Bruce 1.

