Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neenah (9)
|22-1
|90
|1
|2. Menomonee Falls
|21-2
|80
|2
|3. Homestead
|21-2
|71
|3
|4. De Pere
|21-2
|61
|4
|5. Waukesha South
|19-4
|50
|5
|6. Appleton East
|19-4
|43
|6
|7. Brookfield Central
|18-5
|28
|7
|8. Madison La Follette
|15-4
|27
|8
|9. Eau Claire Memorial
|18-4
|23
|9
|10. Racine Case
|18-5
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oregon 4, Kimberly 3, Marshfield (17-4) 3, Arrowhead (16-6) 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. La Crosse Central (7)
|22-1
|87
|1
|2. Pewaukee (2)
|20-3
|78
|3
|3. Wisconsin Lutheran
|21-2
|72
|4
|4. Whitnall
|21-2
|63
|2
|5. Westosha Central
|20-2
|57
|5
|6. Mosinee
|21-2
|40
|6
|7. De Forest
|19-4
|38
|8
|8. Milton
|18-4
|22
|7
|9. Ashwaubenon
|18-4
|13
|9
|10. Fox Valley Lutheran
|19-4
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe 5, Medford Area 4, Oshkosh North 2, Edgewood 2, Appleton Xavier 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. West Salem (9)
|20-1
|90
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|21-2
|79
|3
|3. Prescott
|19-2
|69
|4
|4. Saint Thomas More
|19-3
|59
|5
|5. Brillion
|21-2
|55
|2
|6. Dodgeville
|20-3
|39
|6
|7. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|19-4
|31
|7
|8. Northwestern
|19-3
|27
|8
|8. Freedom
|19-4
|27
|T9
|10. Dominican
|18-5
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Catholic Memorial 3, Columbus 3, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Wrightstown 1, Lakeside Lutheran 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)
|21-1
|87
|1
|2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1)
|20-3
|73
|T2
|3. River Ridge
|22-1
|67
|T2
|4. Mineral Point
|21-2
|66
|4
|5. Cuba City
|21-2
|52
|5
|6. Iola-Scandinavia (1)
|22-0
|48
|6
|7. Roncalli
|19-3
|35
|8
|8. Luther
|20-2
|34
|7
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
|17-5
|9
|10
|9. Stratford
|19-3
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Watertown Luther Prep 4, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Marathon 3, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Howards Grove (19-3) 2, Coleman 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Randolph (6)
|20-2
|86
|2
|2. Wauzeka-Steuben (2)
|22-0
|82
|3
|3. Reedsville (1)
|20-2
|70
|1
|4. Columbus Catholic
|19-3
|61
|T4
|5. Flambeau
|23-1
|53
|7
|6. Hurley
|18-3
|44
|T4
|7. Bangor
|18-4
|28
|6
|7. Oakfield
|18-5
|28
|9
|9. Newman Catholic
|16-6
|23
|8
|10. Hustisford
|16-5
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Seneca 2, Lourdes Academy 1, Athens 1, Bruce 1.
