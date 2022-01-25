Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin boy's prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neenah (11)
|15-1
|110
|1
|2. De Pere
|13-1
|95
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|12-2
|88
|5
|4. Eau Claire Memorial
|14-2
|76
|6
|5. Homestead
|12-2
|60
|7
|6. Brookfield Central
|11-3
|57
|3
|7. Appleton East
|13-3
|45
|4
|8. Madison La Follette
|9-3
|24
|8
|9. Middleton
|10-4
|19
|9
|10. Waukesha South
|11-4
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Sun Prairie 7, Mukwonago 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 1, Waunakee 1, Arrowhead 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10)
|13-1
|108
|1
|2. La Crosse Central
|15-1
|92
|3
|3. Pewaukee
|10-2
|85
|2
|4. Whitnall
|13-1
|81
|4
|5. Milton
|15-2
|56
|6
|6. De Forest
|12-3
|46
|7
|7. Monroe
|13-2
|42
|5
|8. Oshkosh North
|14-3
|37
|8
|9. Westosha Central
|11-2
|26
|10
|10. Ashwaubenon
|12-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mosinee 10, Onalaska 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Wauwatosa West 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran (10)
|14-0
|100
|1
|2. Brillion
|15-0
|89
|4
|3. West Salem
|13-1
|79
|5
|4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|14-2
|63
|2
|5. Saint Thomas More
|13-2
|56
|3
|6. Freedom
|13-2
|54
|8
|7. Lakeside Lutheran
|12-3
|35
|9
|8. Prescott
|12-2
|25
|6
|9. Dodgeville
|12-3
|22
|10
|10. Campbellsport
|12-2
|15
|7
Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Central 5, Dominican 3, Racine St. Catherine's 3, Northwestern 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)
|12-1
|101
|2
|2. Cuba City
|14-1
|90
|3
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (3)
|14-2
|87
|1
|4. Roncalli
|13-2
|75
|4
|5. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
|11-3
|58
|6
|6. River Ridge
|14-1
|50
|8
|7. Mineral Point
|13-2
|46
|9
|8. Luther
|12-2
|33
|5
|9. Iola-Scandinavia (1)
|14-0
|12
|NR
|10. Marshall
|11-3
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Stratford 9, La Crosse Aquinas 7, Darlington 7, Brodhead 5, Watertown Luther Prep 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Howards Grove 2, Belleville 2, Cashton 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Reedsville (11)
|14-0
|110
|1
|2. Columbus Catholic
|13-1
|99
|2
|3. Randolph
|12-2
|75
|5
|(Tie) Wauzeka-Steuben
|12-3
|75
|4
|5. Hurley
|12-1
|61
|6
|6. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|12-2
|58
|3
|7. Bangor
|12-3
|38
|9
|8. Oakfield
|11-3
|29
|7
|9. Hustisford
|9-3
|28
|8
|10. Lourdes Academy
|9-4
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Flambeau 8, Newman Catholic 5, Athens 3, Almond-Bancroft (1, Wabeno/Laona 1.
