Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin boy's prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Neenah (11)15-11101
2. De Pere13-1952
3. Menomonee Falls12-2885
4. Eau Claire Memorial14-2766
5. Homestead12-2607
6. Brookfield Central11-3573
7. Appleton East13-3454
8. Madison La Follette9-3248
9. Middleton10-4199
10. Waukesha South11-48NR

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Sun Prairie 7, Mukwonago 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 1, Waunakee 1, Arrowhead 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (10)13-11081
2. La Crosse Central15-1923
3. Pewaukee10-2852
4. Whitnall13-1814
5. Milton15-2566
6. De Forest12-3467
7. Monroe13-2425
8. Oshkosh North14-3378
9. Westosha Central11-22610
10. Ashwaubenon12-115NR

Others receiving votes: Mosinee 10, Onalaska 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Wauwatosa West 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran (10)14-01001
2. Brillion15-0894
3. West Salem13-1795
4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran14-2632
5. Saint Thomas More13-2563
6. Freedom13-2548
7. Lakeside Lutheran12-3359
8. Prescott12-2256
9. Dodgeville12-32210
10. Campbellsport12-2157

Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Central 5, Dominican 3, Racine St. Catherine's 3, Northwestern 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (7)12-11012
2. Cuba City14-1903
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (3)14-2871
4. Roncalli13-2754
5. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy11-3586
6. River Ridge14-1508
7. Mineral Point13-2469
8. Luther12-2335
9. Iola-Scandinavia (1)14-012NR
10. Marshall11-31010

Others receiving votes: Stratford 9, La Crosse Aquinas 7, Darlington 7, Brodhead 5, Watertown Luther Prep 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Howards Grove 2, Belleville 2, Cashton 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Reedsville (11)14-01101
2. Columbus Catholic13-1992
3. Randolph12-2755
(Tie) Wauzeka-Steuben12-3754
5. Hurley12-1616
6. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran12-2583
7. Bangor12-3389
8. Oakfield11-3297
9. Hustisford9-3288
10. Lourdes Academy9-41410

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 8, Newman Catholic 5, Athens 3, Almond-Bancroft (1, Wabeno/Laona 1.

