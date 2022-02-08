Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Neenah (9)19-1901
2. De Pere18-1802
3. Menomonee Falls16-2723
4. Homestead17-2624
5. Madison La Follette13-3506
6. Eau Claire Memorial16-3457
7. Waukesha South15-4358
8. Appleton East16-4275
9. Brookfield Central13-5119
10. Sun Prairie12-68NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Case 5, Waunakee 4, River Falls 2, Marshfield 2, Middleton 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. La Crosse Central (6)18-1852
2. Whitnall17-1733
3. Pewaukee (2)15-3714
4. Wisconsin Lutheran16-2641
5. Milton16-2495
6. Monroe16-2396
7. Ashwaubenon17-1338
8. Westosha Central16-2307
9. Mosinee (1)18-12810
10. De Forest14-4169

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran (6)19-1871
2. West Salem (2)18-1803
3. Brillion (1)18-1662
4. Prescott16-2614
5. Saint Thomas More16-3547
6. Freedom16-3478
7. Lakeside Lutheran14-4285
8. Dodgeville15-32610
9. Kettle Moraine Lutheran15-4176
10. Northwestern14-39NR

Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 4, Columbus 2.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (6)17-1851
2. Cuba City (1)18-1802
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1)16-3693
4. River Ridge18-1625
5. Mineral Point17-2516
6. Iola-Scandinavia (1)17-038T7
7. Luther17-227T7
8. Roncalli15-3324
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy13-3289
10. Stratford16-3510

Others receiving votes: Marathon 4, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Darlington 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Reedsville (3)17-1832
2. Randolph (5)16-2821
3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1)19-0763
4. Hurley14-2565
5. Columbus Catholic14-3486
6. Bangor16-3457
7. Flambeau19-0429
8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran14-3324
9. Oakfield14-41810
10. Lourdes Academy12-548
(tie) Newman Catholic14-64NR

Others receiving votes: Athens 3, Hustisford 1, Cassville 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

