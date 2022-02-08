Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neenah (9)
|19-1
|90
|1
|2. De Pere
|18-1
|80
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|16-2
|72
|3
|4. Homestead
|17-2
|62
|4
|5. Madison La Follette
|13-3
|50
|6
|6. Eau Claire Memorial
|16-3
|45
|7
|7. Waukesha South
|15-4
|35
|8
|8. Appleton East
|16-4
|27
|5
|9. Brookfield Central
|13-5
|11
|9
|10. Sun Prairie
|12-6
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Racine Case 5, Waunakee 4, River Falls 2, Marshfield 2, Middleton 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. La Crosse Central (6)
|18-1
|85
|2
|2. Whitnall
|17-1
|73
|3
|3. Pewaukee (2)
|15-3
|71
|4
|4. Wisconsin Lutheran
|16-2
|64
|1
|5. Milton
|16-2
|49
|5
|6. Monroe
|16-2
|39
|6
|7. Ashwaubenon
|17-1
|33
|8
|8. Westosha Central
|16-2
|30
|7
|9. Mosinee (1)
|18-1
|28
|10
|10. De Forest
|14-4
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran (6)
|19-1
|87
|1
|2. West Salem (2)
|18-1
|80
|3
|3. Brillion (1)
|18-1
|66
|2
|4. Prescott
|16-2
|61
|4
|5. Saint Thomas More
|16-3
|54
|7
|6. Freedom
|16-3
|47
|8
|7. Lakeside Lutheran
|14-4
|28
|5
|8. Dodgeville
|15-3
|26
|10
|9. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|15-4
|17
|6
|10. Northwestern
|14-3
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 4, Columbus 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (6)
|17-1
|85
|1
|2. Cuba City (1)
|18-1
|80
|2
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (1)
|16-3
|69
|3
|4. River Ridge
|18-1
|62
|5
|5. Mineral Point
|17-2
|51
|6
|6. Iola-Scandinavia (1)
|17-0
|38
|T7
|7. Luther
|17-2
|27
|T7
|8. Roncalli
|15-3
|32
|4
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
|13-3
|28
|9
|10. Stratford
|16-3
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Marathon 4, Saint Mary Catholic 2, Darlington 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Reedsville (3)
|17-1
|83
|2
|2. Randolph (5)
|16-2
|82
|1
|3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1)
|19-0
|76
|3
|4. Hurley
|14-2
|56
|5
|5. Columbus Catholic
|14-3
|48
|6
|6. Bangor
|16-3
|45
|7
|7. Flambeau
|19-0
|42
|9
|8. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|14-3
|32
|4
|9. Oakfield
|14-4
|18
|10
|10. Lourdes Academy
|12-5
|4
|8
|(tie) Newman Catholic
|14-6
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Athens 3, Hustisford 1, Cassville 1.
|¤
|———