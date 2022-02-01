Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Neenah (10)
|17-1
|100
|1
|2. De Pere
|16-1
|89
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|15-2
|81
|3
|4. Homestead
|12-2
|67
|5
|5. Appleton East
|15-3
|55
|7
|6. Madison La Follette
|11-3
|43
|8
|7. Eau Claire Memorial
|14-3
|39
|4
|8. Waukesha South
|13-4
|28
|10
|9. Brookfield Central
|12-4
|27
|6
|10. Middleton
|12-5
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie Racine Case 2, River Falls 2, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9)
|15-1
|98
|1
|2. La Crosse Central (1)
|17-1
|88
|2
|3. Whitnall
|15-1
|77
|4
|4. Pewaukee
|12-3
|64
|3
|5. Milton
|15-2
|61
|5
|6. Monroe
|14-2
|48
|7
|7. Westosha Central
|14-2
|38
|9
|8. Ashwaubenon
|14-1
|29
|10
|9. De Forest
|12-4
|21
|6
|10. Mosinee
|16-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North Fox Valley Lutheran 3.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran (10)
|17-0
|100
|1
|2. Brillion
|17-0
|89
|2
|3. West Salem
|15-1
|81
|3
|4. Prescott
|14-2
|56
|8
|5. Lakeside Lutheran
|13-3
|53
|7
|6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|14-3
|44
|4
|7. Saint Thomas More
|14-3
|41
|5
|8. Freedom
|14-3
|36
|6
|9. Saint Croix Central
|14-2
|15
|NR
|10. Dodgeville
|13-3
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Northwestern 5, Campbellsport 3.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (6)
|14-1
|90
|1
|2. Cuba City (1)
|16-1
|88
|2
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2)
|15-3
|79
|3
|4. Roncalli
|14-2
|66
|4
|5. River Ridge
|16-1
|59
|6
|6. Mineral Point
|15-2
|50
|7
|7. Luther
|15-2
|41
|8
|(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (1)
|15-0
|41
|9
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
|11-3
|20
|5
|10. Stratford
|15-1
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Marshall 3, Saint Mary Catholic 3, Marathon 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Randolph (7)
|14-2
|94
|3
|2. Reedsville (2)
|15-1
|87
|1
|3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1)
|17-0
|85
|4
|4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|14-2
|64
|6
|5. Hurley
|12-1
|50
|5
|6. Columbus Catholic
|13-3
|46
|2
|7. Bangor
|14-3
|39
|7
|8. Lourdes Academy
|11-4
|33
|10
|9. Flambeau
|17-0
|25
|NR
|10. Oakfield
|12-4
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 8, Athens 3, Newman Catholic 3.
|———