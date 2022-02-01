Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Neenah (10)17-11001
2. De Pere16-1892
3. Menomonee Falls15-2813
4. Homestead12-2675
5. Appleton East15-3557
6. Madison La Follette11-3438
7. Eau Claire Memorial14-3394
8. Waukesha South13-42810
9. Brookfield Central12-4276
10. Middleton12-589

Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie Racine Case 2, River Falls 2, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9)15-1981
2. La Crosse Central (1)17-1882
3. Whitnall15-1774
4. Pewaukee12-3643
5. Milton15-2615
6. Monroe14-2487
7. Westosha Central14-2389
8. Ashwaubenon14-12910
9. De Forest12-4216
10. Mosinee16-114NR

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North Fox Valley Lutheran 3.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran (10)17-01001
2. Brillion17-0892
3. West Salem15-1813
4. Prescott14-2568
5. Lakeside Lutheran13-3537
6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran14-3444
7. Saint Thomas More14-3415
8. Freedom14-3366
9. Saint Croix Central14-215NR
10. Dodgeville13-3139

Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Northwestern 5, Campbellsport 3.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (6)14-1901
2. Cuba City (1)16-1882
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2)15-3793
4. Roncalli14-2664
5. River Ridge16-1596
6. Mineral Point15-2507
7. Luther15-2418
(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (1)15-0419
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy11-3205
10. Stratford15-15NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Marshall 3, Saint Mary Catholic 3, Marathon 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Randolph (7)14-2943
2. Reedsville (2)15-1871
3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1)17-0854
4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran14-2646
5. Hurley12-1505
6. Columbus Catholic13-3462
7. Bangor14-3397
8. Lourdes Academy11-43310
9. Flambeau17-025NR
10. Oakfield12-4138

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 8, Athens 3, Newman Catholic 3.

