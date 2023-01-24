Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (6)
|14-0
|78
|1
|2. Middleton (2)
|14-0
|74
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|14-1
|62
|3
|4. Homestead
|12-2
|55
|5
|5. Brookfield Central
|11-2
|38
|4
|6. Fond du Lac
|13-3
|30
|9
|7. Milwaukee Hamilton
|12-3
|29
|T6
|8. Marquette University
|11-3
|24
|T6
|9. Eau Claire Memorial
|12-3
|16
|10
|10. Hudson
|10-3
|11
|8
Others receiving votes:
Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (8)
|9-2
|80
|2
|2. Wisconsin Lutheran
|11-3
|68
|3
|3. Nicolet
|14-2
|60
|1
|4. Burlington
|12-2
|46
|5
|5. Pius XI
|11-3
|40
|6
|6. Onalaska
|10-3
|38
|7
|(tie) Greenfield
|11-1
|38
|9
|8. La Crosse Central
|9-5
|18
|4
|9. Whitnall
|11-1
|14
|NR
|10. Stoughton
|11-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes:
McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Brillion (7)
|15-0
|78
|1
|2. Appleton Xavier
|14-0
|68
|3
|3. West Salem (1)
|12-1
|65
|2
|4. Racine St. Catherine's
|13-1
|57
|4
|5. Osceola
|14-0
|38
|8
|6. Saint Thomas More
|12-2
|34
|6
|7. Little Chute
|13-0
|23
|NR
|8. Catholic Memorial
|10-3
|20
|10
|9. Lakeside Lutheran
|12-1
|18
|9
|(tie) Prescott
|12-3
|18
|5
Others receiving votes:
Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Turner 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Howards Grove (5)
|14-1
|77
|1
|2. Luther (2)
|13-1
|69
|2
|3. Darlington (1)
|15-1
|58
|4
|4. Saint Mary Catholic
|13-2
|54
|6
|5. Saint Mary's Springs
|10-2
|53
|3
|6. Mineral Point
|13-2
|34
|5
|7. Auburndale
|13-2
|29
|9
|8. Fall Creek
|12-2
|19
|10
|9. Kohler
|13-2
|14
|8
|10. Aquinas
|11-3
|13
|7
|(tie) Marathon
|12-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (6)
|15-1
|78
|2
|2. Fall River (2)
|14-1
|74
|1
|3. Newman Catholic
|12-2
|59
|5
|4. Heritage Christian
|16-1
|57
|4
|5. Central Wisconsin Christian
|12-2
|52
|3
|6. Solon Springs
|13-1
|28
|10
|7. Owen-Withee
|12-2
|24
|6
|8. Hillsboro
|13-2
|17
|NR
|9. Port Edwards
|11-3
|14
|7
|10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|10-4
|12
|9
Others receiving votes:
Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.
