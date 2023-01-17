Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (8)
|13-0
|98
|1
|2. Middleton (2)
|11-0
|91
|3
|3. Arrowhead
|13-1
|77
|2
|4. Brookfield Central
|10-1
|66
|5
|5. Homestead
|10-2
|55
|4
|6. Marquette University
|10-2
|41
|T7
|(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton
|10-2
|41
|6
|8. Hudson
|9-1
|22
|NR
|9. Fond du Lac
|11-3
|16
|NR
|10. Eau Claire Memorial
|10-3
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Nicolet (4)
|12-1
|89
|1
|(tie) Pewaukee (5)
|7-2
|89
|4
|3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1)
|10-3
|78
|2
|4. La Crosse Central
|9-2
|63
|6
|5. Pius XI
|9-3
|41
|7
|6. Burlington
|9-2
|39
|3
|7. Onalaska
|8-3
|32
|10
|(tie) De Forest
|10-2
|32
|8
|(tie) Greenfield
|10-1
|32
|9
|10. Mosinee
|11-3
|16
|5
Others receiving votes:
McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Brillion (7)
|14-0
|93
|2
|2. West Salem (2)
|11-1
|86
|1
|3. Appleton Xavier (1)
|14-0
|85
|3
|4. Racine St. Catherine's
|11-1
|68
|5
|5. Prescott
|10-3
|33
|4
|6. Saint Thomas More
|10-2
|32
|7
|7. Carmen Northwest
|9-2
|30
|9
|8. Osceola
|11-0
|29
|NR
|9. Lakeside Lutheran
|9-1
|26
|6
|10. Catholic Memorial
|7-3
|21
|8
Others receiving votes:
Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Howards Grove (7)
|12-1
|93
|1
|2. Luther (1)
|11-1
|79
|4
|3. Saint Mary's Springs (1)
|9-1
|71
|5
|4. Darlington (1)
|13-1
|68
|6
|5. Mineral Point
|11-1
|60
|2
|6. Saint Mary Catholic
|11-2
|54
|3
|7. Aquinas
|10-1
|31
|10
|8. Kohler
|12-1
|23
|NR
|9. Auburndale
|11-2
|19
|7
|10. Fall Creek
|9-2
|15
|8
Others receiving votes:
Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Fall River (9)
|12-0
|99
|2
|2. McDonell Central (1)
|13-1
|88
|1
|3. Central Wisconsin Christian
|10-1
|74
|4
|4. Heritage Christian
|13-1
|70
|3
|5. Newman Catholic
|11-2
|62
|5
|6. Owen-Withee
|10-1
|36
|NR
|(tie) Port Edwards
|10-1
|36
|7
|8. Royall
|10-2
|27
|6
|9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|9-3
|24
|8
|10. Solon Springs
|10-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.
