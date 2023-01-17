Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (8)13-0981
2. Middleton (2)11-0913
3. Arrowhead13-1772
4. Brookfield Central10-1665
5. Homestead10-2554
6. Marquette University10-241T7
(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton10-2416
8. Hudson9-122NR
9. Fond du Lac11-316NR
10. Eau Claire Memorial10-312NR

Others receiving votes:

Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Nicolet (4)12-1891
(tie) Pewaukee (5)7-2894
3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1)10-3782
4. La Crosse Central9-2636
5. Pius XI9-3417
6. Burlington9-2393
7. Onalaska8-33210
(tie) De Forest10-2328
(tie) Greenfield10-1329
10. Mosinee11-3165

Others receiving votes:

McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Brillion (7)14-0932
2. West Salem (2)11-1861
3. Appleton Xavier (1)14-0853
4. Racine St. Catherine's11-1685
5. Prescott10-3334
6. Saint Thomas More10-2327
7. Carmen Northwest9-2309
8. Osceola11-029NR
9. Lakeside Lutheran9-1266
10. Catholic Memorial7-3218

Others receiving votes:

Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Howards Grove (7)12-1931
2. Luther (1)11-1794
3. Saint Mary's Springs (1)9-1715
4. Darlington (1)13-1686
5. Mineral Point11-1602
6. Saint Mary Catholic11-2543
7. Aquinas10-13110
8. Kohler12-123NR
9. Auburndale11-2197
10. Fall Creek9-2158

Others receiving votes:

Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Fall River (9)12-0992
2. McDonell Central (1)13-1881
3. Central Wisconsin Christian10-1744
4. Heritage Christian13-1703
5. Newman Catholic11-2625
6. Owen-Withee10-136NR
(tie) Port Edwards10-1367
8. Royall10-2276
9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran9-3248
10. Solon Springs10-110NR

Others receiving votes:

Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.

