Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

1. Franklin (5-0) beat William Horlick 51-22.

2. Muskego (4-1) lost to Oconomowoc 21-14.

3. Sun Prairie (5-0) beat Madison Memorial 50-7.

4. Kimberly (5-0) beat Appleton East 42-8.

5. Waunakee (5-0) beat Watertown 40-2.

6. DeForest (5-0) beat Beaver Dam 58-14.

7. Wauwatosa West (5-0) beat Wauwatosa East 2-0.

8. Mukwonago (4-1) beat Waukesha South 56-14.

9. Hartland Arrowhead (4-1) beat Kettle Moraine 16-8.

10. Appleton North (3-2) beat Neenah 42-7.

Medium Division (301-899)

1. Catholic Memorial (5-0) beat Pewaukee 25-22.

2. Lake Country Lutheran (5-0) beat Martin Luther 42-7.

3. Ellsworth (5-0) beat Galesville Ettrick Trem. 53-8.

4. Amherst (5-0) beat Spencer-Columbus Catholic 36-14.

5. Stratford (5-0) beat Nekoosa 36-0.

6. Lodi (5-0) beat Beloit Turner 24-6.

7. Northwestern (5-0) beat Cameron 56-0.

8. Luxemburg-Casco (5-0) beat Little Chute 42-7.

9. Freedom (5-0) beat Menominee 28-7.

10. Edgewood (5-0) beat Jefferson 35-7.

Small Division (300 and lower)

1. Regis (5-0) beat Durand 36-26.

2. Colby (5-0) beat Abbotsford 2-0.

3. Cumberland (5-0) beat Barron 46-14.

4. Bangor (4-0) beat New Lisbon 35-20.

5. Cedar Grove-Belgium (5-0) beat Howards Grove 49-14.

6. Abbotsford (4-1) lost to Colby 2-0.

7. Reedsville (5-0) beat Hilbert 42-7.

8. Marshall (5-0) beat Waterloo 15-14.

9. Edgar (3-2) beat Marathon 42-0.

10. Durand (4-1) lost to Eau Claire Regis 36-26.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you