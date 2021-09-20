|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
1. Franklin (5-0) beat William Horlick 51-22.
2. Muskego (4-1) lost to Oconomowoc 21-14.
3. Sun Prairie (5-0) beat Madison Memorial 50-7.
4. Kimberly (5-0) beat Appleton East 42-8.
5. Waunakee (5-0) beat Watertown 40-2.
6. DeForest (5-0) beat Beaver Dam 58-14.
7. Wauwatosa West (5-0) beat Wauwatosa East 2-0.
8. Mukwonago (4-1) beat Waukesha South 56-14.
9. Hartland Arrowhead (4-1) beat Kettle Moraine 16-8.
10. Appleton North (3-2) beat Neenah 42-7.
|Medium Division (301-899)
1. Catholic Memorial (5-0) beat Pewaukee 25-22.
2. Lake Country Lutheran (5-0) beat Martin Luther 42-7.
3. Ellsworth (5-0) beat Galesville Ettrick Trem. 53-8.
4. Amherst (5-0) beat Spencer-Columbus Catholic 36-14.
5. Stratford (5-0) beat Nekoosa 36-0.
6. Lodi (5-0) beat Beloit Turner 24-6.
7. Northwestern (5-0) beat Cameron 56-0.
8. Luxemburg-Casco (5-0) beat Little Chute 42-7.
9. Freedom (5-0) beat Menominee 28-7.
10. Edgewood (5-0) beat Jefferson 35-7.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
1. Regis (5-0) beat Durand 36-26.
2. Colby (5-0) beat Abbotsford 2-0.
3. Cumberland (5-0) beat Barron 46-14.
4. Bangor (4-0) beat New Lisbon 35-20.
5. Cedar Grove-Belgium (5-0) beat Howards Grove 49-14.
6. Abbotsford (4-1) lost to Colby 2-0.
7. Reedsville (5-0) beat Hilbert 42-7.
8. Marshall (5-0) beat Waterloo 15-14.
9. Edgar (3-2) beat Marathon 42-0.
10. Durand (4-1) lost to Eau Claire Regis 36-26.