How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division 1
|1. Hortonville (21-1) beat Appleton West 70-62, beat Appleton East 80-64.
|2. Appleton East (19-4) beat Oshkosh West 70-45, lost to Hortonville 80-64.
|3. Germantown (18-4) beat Arrowhead 76-70.
|4. Brookfield East (19-3) beat Menomonee Falls 59-29.
|5. Kettle Moraine (19-3) beat Waukesha South 78-30, beat Muskego 59-28.
|6. De Pere (19-3) beat Bay Port 59-37, beat
|7. Arrowhead (17-4) beat Waukesha North 71-25, beat Oconomowoc 60-53, lost to Germantown 76-70.
|8. Homestead (17-3) beat Ashwaubenon 81-45.
|9. Sun Prairie (19-3) beat Janesville Parker 82-20, beat Madison Memorial 61-34, beat Madison West 82-19.
|10. Verona Area (17-4) lost to
|Madison La Follette 71-51, beat Madison East 75-35.
|Division 2
|1. Reedsburg Area (23-0) beat Baraboo 85-21, beat Portage 84-25.
|2. Notre Dame (21-1) beat Pulaski 68-29, beat Manitowoc Lincoln 85-14.
|3. Pius XI (20-2) beat New Berlin West 52-47, beat Shorewood 76-49.
|4. Beaver Dam (21-2) beat Waunakee 53-45, beat Watertown 46-42.
|5. Union Grove (21-2) beat Delavan-Darien 68-43, beat Wilmot 89-60.
|6. Pewaukee (20-3) beat New Berlin Eisenhower 70-39, beat New Berlin West 79-59.
|7. Cedarburg (19-3) beat Nicolet 80-39, beat West Bend East 77-60.
|(tie) Mosinee (21-1) beat Northland Pines 76-26, lost to Wisconsin Rapids 60-57.
|9. New Berlin Eisenhower (15-5) lost to Pewaukee 70-39, beat West Allis Central 77-38.
|10. Grafton (17-5) lost to West Bend East 64-52, lost to Slinger 64-42.
|Division 3
|1. Waupun (21-2) lost to Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46-45, beat Kewaskum 48-34.
|2. Freedom (22-0) beat Luxemburg-Casco 66-31, beat Waupaca 84-12.
|3. Prairie du Chien (21-1) beat Richland Center 54-40.
|4. Kewaskum (19-3) beat Berlin 61-17, lost to Waupun 48-34.
|5. Edgerton ((20-2) beat Whitewater 85-40, beat Turner 89-50, beat Jefferson 48-36.
|6. West Salem (18-3) beat Westby 58-37.
|7. Martin Luther (16-6) lost to Dominican 52-46, lost to Racine Lutheran 53-46.
|8. Brillion (20-3) beat Valders 71-56, beat Chilton 42-25.
|9. New Holstein (19-4) beat Kiel 78-75, beat Sheboygan Falls 71-43.
|10. Milwaukee School of Languages (15-5) beat Milwaukee Washington/CA 74-31.
|Division 4
|1. Mineral Point (23-0) beat Riverdale 87-35, beat Cuba City 70-43.
|2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (17-2) did not play.
|3. Westfield Area (21-1) beat Wisconsin Dells 51-45.
|4. Osseo-Fairchild (22-1) beat Thorp 75-33, beat Bloomer 58-47.
|5. Saint Mary Catholic (21-1) beat Kohler 78-42, beat Manitowoc Lutheran 61-42.
|6. Brodhead (20-2) beat East Troy 66-36, beat Whitewater 67-37.
|7. La Crosse Aquinas (15-7) beat Holmen 56-38, beat La Crosse Logan 47-34.
|8. Colfax (18-2) beat Spring Valley 80-38, beat Elk Mound 50-29.
|9. Neillsville (20-2) beat Colby 76-23, beat Granton 80-6.
|10. The Prairie School (20-2) beat Shoreland Lutheran 60-27, beat St. Thomas More 59-49.
|Division 5
|1. Randolph (23-0) beat Princeton-Green Lake 57-19, beat Fall River 66-25.
|2. Assumption (19-3) beat Auburndale 54-35, beat Abbotsford 60-28.
|3. Blair-Taylor (21-1) beat Cochrane-Fountain City 71-58, beat Augusta 78-37, beat Alma Center Lincoln 73-32.
|4. Bangor (21-2) beat Royall 62-61.
|5. Highland (19-3) lost to Richland Center 61-51, beat Shullsburg 52-43.
|6. McDonell Central (18-3) beat Bloomer 50-31, beat Cadott 54-36.
|7. Northwood (21-0) beat Unity 44-36, beat Frederic 72-13.
|8. Belmont (17-4) beat Shullsburg 62-38, beat Benton 64-18.
|9. Hurley (18-3) beat Mercer 83-17.
|10. Albany (19-4) beat
|Barneveld 72-25.
