Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Hortonville (11)
|16-1
|110
|1
|2. Kettle Moraine
|14-2
|90
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|15-1
|85
|3
|4. Appleton East
|13-3
|66
|7
|5. Arrowhead
|13-2
|63
|4
|6. Homestead
|14-2
|59
|8
|7. Germantown
|13-4
|33
|9
|8. De Pere
|14-3
|30
|10
|9. Sun Prairie
|12-3
|21
|6
|10. Neenah
|9-4
|14
|5
Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 10, Brookfield Central, Verona Area 7, Wausau West 6, Janesville Craig 2, Green Bay East 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Reedsburg Area (11)
|17-0
|110
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|13-1
|95
|2
|3. Pius XI
|14-2
|84
|4
|4. Beaver Dam
|16-2
|75
|5
|5. Union Grove
|16-2
|59
|7
|6. New Berlin Eisenhower
|11-3
|53
|6
|7. Pewaukee
|13-3
|45
|3
|8. Cedarburg
|12-3
|34
|8
|9. Grafton
|14-2
|24
|9
|10. Mosinee
|17-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 2, New Berlin West 1, Waukesha West 1, South Milwaukee 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Waupun (11)
|16-0
|110
|1
|2. Freedom
|16-0
|98
|2
|3. Prairie du Chien
|15-1
|89
|3
|4. West Salem
|14-2
|77
|4
|5. Kewaskum
|14-2
|58
|6
|6. Edgerton
|13-2
|48
|7
|7. Brillion
|16-2
|47
|8
|8. Milwaukee School of Languages
|10-3
|28
|5
|9. Martin Luther
|13-4
|13
|9
|10. New Holstein
|15-3
|11
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 10, Catholic Memorial 9, Berlin 3, Amherst 1, Xavier 1, Lake Country Lutheran 1, Lake Mills 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mineral Point (11)
|17-0
|110
|1
|2. La Crosse Aquinas
|13-2
|86
|4
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|13-3
|80
|3
|4. Westfield Area
|17-1
|72
|5
|5. Osseo-Fairchild
|15-1
|62
|2
|6. Colfax
|15-1
|49
|9
|7. Brodhead
|15-2
|45
|8
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|15-1
|38
|10
|9. Belleville
|13-2
|28
|6
|10. Neillsville
|13-2
|14
|7
Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Cadott 4, Ladysmith 2, Mishicot 1, Auburndale 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Randolph (10)
|17-0
|108
|1
|2. Bangor (1)
|17-0
|99
|2
|3. McDonell Central
|13-2
|80
|3
|4. Assumption
|14-2
|68
|4
|5. Blair-Taylor
|13-1
|60
|6
|6. Highland
|13-2
|45
|7
|7. Sheboygan Area Luth.
|14-2
|42
|8
|8. Hurley
|14-1
|35
|9
|9. Belmont
|13-2
|32
|5
|10. Northwood
|14-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Argyle 8, Oakfield 7, Athens 7, Prairie Farm 3.
