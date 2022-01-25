Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Hortonville (11)16-11101
2. Kettle Moraine14-2902
3. Brookfield East15-1853
4. Appleton East13-3667
5. Arrowhead13-2634
6. Homestead14-2598
7. Germantown13-4339
8. De Pere14-33010
9. Sun Prairie12-3216
10. Neenah9-4145

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 10, Brookfield Central, Verona Area 7, Wausau West 6, Janesville Craig 2, Green Bay East 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Reedsburg Area (11)17-01101
2. Notre Dame13-1952
3. Pius XI14-2844
4. Beaver Dam16-2755
5. Union Grove16-2597
6. New Berlin Eisenhower11-3536
7. Pewaukee13-3453
8. Cedarburg12-3348
9. Grafton14-2249
10. Mosinee17-021NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 2, New Berlin West 1, Waukesha West 1, South Milwaukee 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Waupun (11)16-01101
2. Freedom16-0982
3. Prairie du Chien15-1893
4. West Salem14-2774
5. Kewaskum14-2586
6. Edgerton13-2487
7. Brillion16-2478
8. Milwaukee School of Languages10-3285
9. Martin Luther13-4139
10. New Holstein15-311

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 10, Catholic Memorial 9, Berlin 3, Amherst 1, Xavier 1, Lake Country Lutheran 1, Lake Mills 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mineral Point (11)17-01101
2. La Crosse Aquinas13-2864
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science13-3803
4. Westfield Area17-1725
5. Osseo-Fairchild15-1622
6. Colfax15-1499
7. Brodhead15-2458
8. Saint Mary Catholic15-13810
9. Belleville13-2286
10. Neillsville13-2147

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Cadott 4, Ladysmith 2, Mishicot 1, Auburndale 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Randolph (10)17-01081
2. Bangor (1)17-0992
3. McDonell Central13-2803
4. Assumption14-2684
5. Blair-Taylor13-1606
6. Highland13-2457
7. Sheboygan Area Luth.14-2428
8. Hurley14-1359
9. Belmont13-2325
10. Northwood14-011NR

Others receiving votes: Argyle 8, Oakfield 7, Athens 7, Prairie Farm 3.

———

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

