Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Hortonville (10)21-11001
2. Germantown18-4763
3. Brookfield East19-3744
4. Kettle Moraine19-3685
5. Appleton East19-4652
6. De Pere19-3526
7. Homestead17-3368
8. Sun Prairie19-3319
9. Arrowhead17-4287
10. Neenah16-57NR

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 5, Verona Area 4, Madison La Follette 3, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Reedsburg Area (9)23-0991
2. Notre Dame (1)21-1912
3. Pius XI20-2763
4. Beaver Dam21-2704
5. Union Grove21-2565
6. Pewaukee20-3546
7. Cedarburg19-3387
8. Mosinee21-1278
9. South Milwaukee20-315NR
10. New Berlin Eisenhower15-5129

Others receiving votes: Grafton 5, Menomonie 5, Waukesha West 2.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Freedom (10)22-01002
2. Prairie du Chien21-1843
2. Waupun21-2841
4. Edgerton20-2725
5. West Salem18-3526
6. Kewaskum19-3464
7. Brillion20-3428
8. New Holstein19-4299
9. Milwaukee School of Languages15-51610
10. Wrightstown18-411NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 10, Martin Luther 4.¤
Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mineral Point (10)23-01001
2. Milwaukee Academy of Science17-2772
3. Westfield Area21-1763
4. Osseo-Fairchild22-1654
5. Saint Mary Catholic21-1555
6. Brodhead20-2496
7. La Crosse Aquinas17-4337
8. Colfax18-2308
9. Neillsville20-2289
10. The Prairie School20-22410

Others receiving votes: Belleville 3, Fall Creek 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Cadott 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Randolph (10)23-01001
2. Assumption19-3812
3. Blair-Taylor21-1783
4. Bangor21-2734
5. McDonell Central19-3616
6. Northwood21-0547
7. Hurley18-3309
8. Highland19-3265
(tie) Belmont17-4268
10. Albany19-41710

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4.

