Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Hortonville (10)
|21-1
|100
|1
|2. Germantown
|18-4
|76
|3
|3. Brookfield East
|19-3
|74
|4
|4. Kettle Moraine
|19-3
|68
|5
|5. Appleton East
|19-4
|65
|2
|6. De Pere
|19-3
|52
|6
|7. Homestead
|17-3
|36
|8
|8. Sun Prairie
|19-3
|31
|9
|9. Arrowhead
|17-4
|28
|7
|10. Neenah
|16-5
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wausau West 5, Verona Area 4, Madison La Follette 3, Kaukauna 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Reedsburg Area (9)
|23-0
|99
|1
|2. Notre Dame (1)
|21-1
|91
|2
|3. Pius XI
|20-2
|76
|3
|4. Beaver Dam
|21-2
|70
|4
|5. Union Grove
|21-2
|56
|5
|6. Pewaukee
|20-3
|54
|6
|7. Cedarburg
|19-3
|38
|7
|8. Mosinee
|21-1
|27
|8
|9. South Milwaukee
|20-3
|15
|NR
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|15-5
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Grafton 5, Menomonie 5, Waukesha West 2.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Freedom (10)
|22-0
|100
|2
|2. Prairie du Chien
|21-1
|84
|3
|2. Waupun
|21-2
|84
|1
|4. Edgerton
|20-2
|72
|5
|5. West Salem
|18-3
|52
|6
|6. Kewaskum
|19-3
|46
|4
|7. Brillion
|20-3
|42
|8
|8. New Holstein
|19-4
|29
|9
|9. Milwaukee School of Languages
|15-5
|16
|10
|10. Wrightstown
|18-4
|11
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 10, Martin Luther 4.¤
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mineral Point (10)
|23-0
|100
|1
|2. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|17-2
|77
|2
|3. Westfield Area
|21-1
|76
|3
|4. Osseo-Fairchild
|22-1
|65
|4
|5. Saint Mary Catholic
|21-1
|55
|5
|6. Brodhead
|20-2
|49
|6
|7. La Crosse Aquinas
|17-4
|33
|7
|8. Colfax
|18-2
|30
|8
|9. Neillsville
|20-2
|28
|9
|10. The Prairie School
|20-2
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Belleville 3, Fall Creek 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Cadott 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Randolph (10)
|23-0
|100
|1
|2. Assumption
|19-3
|81
|2
|3. Blair-Taylor
|21-1
|78
|3
|4. Bangor
|21-2
|73
|4
|5. McDonell Central
|19-3
|61
|6
|6. Northwood
|21-0
|54
|7
|7. Hurley
|18-3
|30
|9
|8. Highland
|19-3
|26
|5
|(tie) Belmont
|17-4
|26
|8
|10. Albany
|19-4
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4.
