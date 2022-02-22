Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Hortonville (9)22-1901
2. Germantown20-4722
3. Brookfield East21-3673
4. Kettle Moraine21-3634
5. Appleton East20-4565
6. Homestead21-3367
7. De Pere20-4346
8. Arrowhead19-4259
9. Sun Prairie20-4188
10. Neenah19-51310

Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 8, Wausau West (20-4) 6, Verona Area (20-4) 5, Madison La Follette 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Reedsburg Area (8)24-0891
2. Notre Dame (1)23-1812
3. Pius XI22-2683
4. Beaver Dam22-2624
5. Union Grove21-2495
6. Pewaukee21-3456
7. Mosinee23-1438
8. Cedarburg20-4257
9. South Milwaukee20-4139
10. New Berlin Eisenhower17-51210

Others receiving votes: Menomonie 4, Waukesha West 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Grafton 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Prairie du Chien (5)23-1862
2. Freedom (3)23-2821
3. Waupun (1)21-3723
4. Kewaskum21-3606
5. Brillion21-3457
6. Edgerton21-3404
7. New Holstein20-4388
8. West Salem20-4275
9. Milwaukee School of Languages19-5229
10. Wrightstown19-5510

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 5, Lake Mills (18-5) 4, Brookfield Academy 4, Xavier 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mineral Point (9)24-0901
2. Westfield Area23-1713
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science19-2702
4. Saint Mary Catholic23-1495
5. Osseo-Fairchild22-2474
5. Brodhead22-2476
7. Neillsville22-2309
8. La Crosse Aquinas19-4297
9. Colfax22-2288
10. The Prairie School22-22210

Others receiving votes: Laconia 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Saint Mary's Springs 2, Cadott 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Randolph (9)24-0901
2. Assumption21-3722
3. Blair-Taylor23-1703
4. Bangor23-2664
5. McDonell Central20-3515
(tie) Northwood23-0516
7. Hurley20-4297
8. Highland21-328T8
9. Belmont19-419T8
10. Albany20-41610

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 3.

¤
——

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you