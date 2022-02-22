Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Hortonville (9)
|22-1
|90
|1
|2. Germantown
|20-4
|72
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|21-3
|67
|3
|4. Kettle Moraine
|21-3
|63
|4
|5. Appleton East
|20-4
|56
|5
|6. Homestead
|21-3
|36
|7
|7. De Pere
|20-4
|34
|6
|8. Arrowhead
|19-4
|25
|9
|9. Sun Prairie
|20-4
|18
|8
|10. Neenah
|19-5
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Brookfield Central 8, Wausau West (20-4) 6, Verona Area (20-4) 5, Madison La Follette 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Reedsburg Area (8)
|24-0
|89
|1
|2. Notre Dame (1)
|23-1
|81
|2
|3. Pius XI
|22-2
|68
|3
|4. Beaver Dam
|22-2
|62
|4
|5. Union Grove
|21-2
|49
|5
|6. Pewaukee
|21-3
|45
|6
|7. Mosinee
|23-1
|43
|8
|8. Cedarburg
|20-4
|25
|7
|9. South Milwaukee
|20-4
|13
|9
|10. New Berlin Eisenhower
|17-5
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Menomonie 4, Waukesha West 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Grafton 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Prairie du Chien (5)
|23-1
|86
|2
|2. Freedom (3)
|23-2
|82
|1
|3. Waupun (1)
|21-3
|72
|3
|4. Kewaskum
|21-3
|60
|6
|5. Brillion
|21-3
|45
|7
|6. Edgerton
|21-3
|40
|4
|7. New Holstein
|20-4
|38
|8
|8. West Salem
|20-4
|27
|5
|9. Milwaukee School of Languages
|19-5
|22
|9
|10. Wrightstown
|19-5
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 5, Lake Mills (18-5) 4, Brookfield Academy 4, Xavier 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mineral Point (9)
|24-0
|90
|1
|2. Westfield Area
|23-1
|71
|3
|3. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|19-2
|70
|2
|4. Saint Mary Catholic
|23-1
|49
|5
|5. Osseo-Fairchild
|22-2
|47
|4
|5. Brodhead
|22-2
|47
|6
|7. Neillsville
|22-2
|30
|9
|8. La Crosse Aquinas
|19-4
|29
|7
|9. Colfax
|22-2
|28
|8
|10. The Prairie School
|22-2
|22
|10
Others receiving votes: Laconia 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Saint Mary's Springs 2, Cadott 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Randolph (9)
|24-0
|90
|1
|2. Assumption
|21-3
|72
|2
|3. Blair-Taylor
|23-1
|70
|3
|4. Bangor
|23-2
|66
|4
|5. McDonell Central
|20-3
|51
|5
|(tie) Northwood
|23-0
|51
|6
|7. Hurley
|20-4
|29
|7
|8. Highland
|21-3
|28
|T8
|9. Belmont
|19-4
|19
|T8
|10. Albany
|20-4
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 3.
