Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine (6)12-1852
2. Hortonville (1)14-1794
3. Brookfield East (1)14-1753
4. Neenah (1)14-1675
5. Verona Area11-2476
6. Germantown12-3408
7. Arrowhead11-2267
8. Franklin14-124T10
9. Kaukauna12-3191
10. Sun Prairie West12-3189

Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Notre Dame (7)12-1881
2. Pewaukee (1)13-1782
3. Beaver Dam (1)14-1733
4. Union Grove11-1674
5. McFarland13-2427
6. Waukesha West14-2395
7. Pius XI12-2358
8. Wisconsin Lutheran13-3166
9. Monona Grove12-213NR
10. New Berlin West9-399

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Dominican (8)13-1891
2. Freedom (1)12-1812
3. Lake Mills13-2654
4. Edgerton14-1586
5. Brillion12-1555
6. Oostburg12-2368
7. Waupun12-4353
8. Columbus12-3269
9. Prairie du Chien12-4207
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science13-21510

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (7)13-1882
2. Laconia (2)14-1821
3. Cuba City14-0713
4. Westfield Area15-1634
5. New Glarus14-0496
6. Neillsville14-0387
7. The Prairie School11-2358
8. Randolph12-3305
9. Saint Mary Catholic13-1189
10. Crandon12-07NR

Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Blair-Taylor (8)12-0891
2. Prairie Farm13-0742
3. Assumption12-1714
(tie) Albany (1)16-0713
5. Athens14-1535
6. Sevastopol12-1418
7. Lourdes Academy11-2297
8. Royall11-2246
9. Hillsboro12-111NR
10. South Shore12-19T10

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.

