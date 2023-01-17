Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine (6)
|12-1
|85
|2
|2. Hortonville (1)
|14-1
|79
|4
|3. Brookfield East (1)
|14-1
|75
|3
|4. Neenah (1)
|14-1
|67
|5
|5. Verona Area
|11-2
|47
|6
|6. Germantown
|12-3
|40
|8
|7. Arrowhead
|11-2
|26
|7
|8. Franklin
|14-1
|24
|T10
|9. Kaukauna
|12-3
|19
|1
|10. Sun Prairie West
|12-3
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Notre Dame (7)
|12-1
|88
|1
|2. Pewaukee (1)
|13-1
|78
|2
|3. Beaver Dam (1)
|14-1
|73
|3
|4. Union Grove
|11-1
|67
|4
|5. McFarland
|13-2
|42
|7
|6. Waukesha West
|14-2
|39
|5
|7. Pius XI
|12-2
|35
|8
|8. Wisconsin Lutheran
|13-3
|16
|6
|9. Monona Grove
|12-2
|13
|NR
|10. New Berlin West
|9-3
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Dominican (8)
|13-1
|89
|1
|2. Freedom (1)
|12-1
|81
|2
|3. Lake Mills
|13-2
|65
|4
|4. Edgerton
|14-1
|58
|6
|5. Brillion
|12-1
|55
|5
|6. Oostburg
|12-2
|36
|8
|7. Waupun
|12-4
|35
|3
|8. Columbus
|12-3
|26
|9
|9. Prairie du Chien
|12-4
|20
|7
|10. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|13-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (7)
|13-1
|88
|2
|2. Laconia (2)
|14-1
|82
|1
|3. Cuba City
|14-0
|71
|3
|4. Westfield Area
|15-1
|63
|4
|5. New Glarus
|14-0
|49
|6
|6. Neillsville
|14-0
|38
|7
|7. The Prairie School
|11-2
|35
|8
|8. Randolph
|12-3
|30
|5
|9. Saint Mary Catholic
|13-1
|18
|9
|10. Crandon
|12-0
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Blair-Taylor (8)
|12-0
|89
|1
|2. Prairie Farm
|13-0
|74
|2
|3. Assumption
|12-1
|71
|4
|(tie) Albany (1)
|16-0
|71
|3
|5. Athens
|14-1
|53
|5
|6. Sevastopol
|12-1
|41
|8
|7. Lourdes Academy
|11-2
|29
|7
|8. Royall
|11-2
|24
|6
|9. Hillsboro
|12-1
|11
|NR
|10. South Shore
|12-1
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.
|———
