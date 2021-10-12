Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Franklin
|(9)
|8-0
|99
|1
|2. Sun Prairie
|-
|8-0
|83
|2
|(tie) Kimberly
|(1)
|8-0
|83
|3
|4. Waunakee
|-
|8-0
|71
|4
|5. Muskego
|-
|7-1
|55
|5
|6. DeForest
|-
|7-1
|43
|T6
|7. Mukwonago
|-
|7-1
|42
|T6
|8. Appleton North
|-
|6-2
|29
|8
|9. Wausau West
|-
|7-1
|21
|10
|10. Oak Creek
|-
|7-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. 1Sussex Hamilton 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(9)
|8-0
|99
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|-
|8-0
|86
|2
|3. Amherst
|-
|8-0
|74
|3
|4. Ellsworth
|(1)
|8-0
|59
|4
|5. Luxemburg-Casco
|-
|8-0
|58
|5
|6. Northwestern
|-
|8-0
|52
|6
|7. Edgewood
|-
|8-0
|41
|7
|8. Stratford
|-
|7-1
|22
|9
|(tie) Monroe
|-
|7-1
|22
|8
|10. Plymouth
|-
|8-0
|15
|T10
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Regis
|(9)
|8-0
|98
|1
|2. Cumberland
|(1)
|8-0
|91
|2
|3. Hurley
|-
|8-0
|74
|4
|4. Colby
|-
|6-1
|60
|5
|5. Marshall
|-
|8-0
|56
|6
|6. Highland
|-
|8-0
|38
|7
|(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium
|-
|7-1
|38
|T8
|8. Pacelli
|-
|8-0
|26
|10
|9. Reedsville
|-
|7-1
|20
|3
|10. Durand
|-
|7-1
|13
|T8
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Racine Lutheran 5. Edgar 4. Bangor 2. Spring Valley 1. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1. Darlington 1.
|———