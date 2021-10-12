Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Franklin(9)8-0991
2. Sun Prairie-8-0832
(tie) Kimberly(1)8-0833
4. Waunakee-8-0714
5. Muskego-7-1555
6. DeForest-7-143T6
7. Mukwonago-7-142T6
8. Appleton North-6-2298
9. Wausau West-7-12110
10. Oak Creek-7-19NR

Others receiving votes: De Pere 5. Union Grove 2. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Menomonie 2. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 2. Middleton 1. 1Sussex Hamilton 1.

Medium Division (301-899)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(9)8-0991
2. Lake Country Lutheran-8-0862
3. Amherst-8-0743
4. Ellsworth(1)8-0594
5. Luxemburg-Casco-8-0585
6. Northwestern-8-0526
7. Edgewood-8-0417
8. Stratford-7-1229
(tie) Monroe-7-1228
10. Plymouth-8-015T10

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Columbus 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Wisconsin Dells 3. Denmark 3. Grafton 1. Lodi 1. Mayville 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Regis(9)8-0981
2. Cumberland(1)8-0912
3. Hurley-8-0744
4. Colby-6-1605
5. Marshall-8-0566
6. Highland-8-0387
(tie) Cedar Grove-Belgium-7-138T8
8. Pacelli-8-02610
9. Reedsville-7-1203
10. Durand-7-113T8

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 9. Racine Lutheran 5. Edgar 4. Bangor 2. Spring Valley 1. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. St. Mary's Springs 1. Darlington 1.

