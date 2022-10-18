Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Waunakee(8)9-0981
2. Bay Port(2)9-0922
3. Kimberly-8-1753
4. Onalaska-9-0704
5. Mukwonago-8-1615
6. Neenah-8-1506
7. Muskego-8-1417
8. Verona-8-12910
9. West De Pere-7-1118
10. Sun Prairie East-7-29NR

Others receiving votes: Menasha 7. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Appleton North 2. Brookfield Central 1.

Medium Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(10)9-01001
2. Mayville-9-0882
3. Columbus-9-0743
4. Monroe-9-0704
5. Little Chute-9-0595
6. Ellsworth-8-1476
7. West Salem-8-1457
8. Freedom-8-1278
9. Racine St. Catherine's-8-1219
10. Northwestern-9-010NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Lutheran 7. Two Rivers 1. Lodi 1.

Small Division
SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Regis(8)9-0973
2. St. Mary's Springs(1)8-1851
3. Aquinas(1)8-1772
4. Coleman-9-0725
5. Darlington-8-1546
6. Cashton-9-0487
7. Edgar-8-1308
(tie) Colby-8-1304
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic-9-0189
10. Mondovi-8-11210

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Marshall 7. Pepin/Alma 5. Belleville 5. Markesan 2. Shiocton 1.<

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

