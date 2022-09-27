Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
|Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Mukwonago
|(7)
|6-0
|88
|1
|2. Kimberly
|(1)
|6-0
|77
|2
|3. Waunakee
|(1)
|6-0
|69
|4
|4. Bay Port
|-
|6-0
|68
|3
|5. Neenah
|-
|6-0
|55
|6
|6. Onalaska
|-
|6-0
|36
|8
|7. Muskego
|-
|5-1
|35
|7
|(tie) Hartland Arrowhead
|-
|5-1
|35
|5
|9. River Falls
|-
|6-0
|12
|NR
|10. Brookfield Central
|-
|5-1
|5
|NR
|(tie) West De Pere
|-
|6-0
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 3. Franklin 3. Baraboo 2. Sussex Hamilton 1. Sun Prairie East 1.
|Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(9)
|6-0
|90
|1
|2. Mayville
|-
|6-0
|71
|2
|3. Columbus
|-
|6-0
|68
|4
|4. Monroe
|-
|6-0
|65
|3
|5. Freedom
|-
|6-0
|54
|5
|6. Racine St. Catherine's
|-
|6-0
|41
|6
|7. Lodi
|-
|6-0
|30
|10
|8. Ellsworth
|-
|5-1
|29
|T8
|9. Brodhead9Juda
|-
|6-0
|25
|T8
|10. West Salem
|-
|5-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Little Chute 6. Rice Lake 2.
|Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. St. Mary's Springs
|(8)
|6-0
|89
|1
|2. Aquinas
|(1)
|6-0
|80
|2
|3. Regis
|-
|6-0
|72
|3
|4. Colby
|-
|6-0
|64
|4
|5. Coleman
|-
|6-0
|49
|5
|6. Mondovi
|-
|6-0
|36
|7
|7. Darlington
|-
|5-1
|33
|6
|8. Cashton
|-
|6-0
|19
|NR
|9. Edgar
|-
|5-1
|15
|8
|10. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|-
|7-0
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Cambria-Friesland 7. Belleville 7. Markesan 6. Bangor 4. Auburndale 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.