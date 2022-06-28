All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago135.722
Connecticut136.684½
Washington129.571
Atlanta810.4445
New York810.4445
Indiana515.2509

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas144.778
Seattle117.6113
Dallas910.474
Phoenix812.4007
Los Angeles711.3897
Minnesota514.263

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

Chicago 88, Minnesota 85

Monday's Games

Phoenix 83, Indiana 71

Las Vegas 79, Los Angeles 73

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

