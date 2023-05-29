All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago31.750
Connecticut31.750
New York21.667½
Washington22.5001
Atlanta12.333
Indiana12.333

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas401.000
Dallas21.667
Phoenix12.333
Los Angeles12.333
Seattle02.0003
Minnesota04.0004

Sunday's Games

Indiana 90, Atlanta 87

Chicago 94, Dallas 88

Las Vegas 94, Minnesota 73

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you