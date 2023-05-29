All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
Sunday's Games
Indiana 90, Atlanta 87
Chicago 94, Dallas 88
Las Vegas 94, Minnesota 73
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.