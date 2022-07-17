All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago196.760
Connecticut168.667
Washington1511.577
Atlanta1014.417
New York915.375
Indiana521.19214½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas177.708
Seattle168.6671
Dallas1114.440
Phoenix1115.4237
Los Angeles1014.4177
Minnesota1016.3858

Saturday's Games

Chicago 89, Dallas 81

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

