All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Connecticut
|16
|8
|.667
|2½
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Atlanta
|10
|14
|.417
|8½
|New York
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Indiana
|5
|21
|.192
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Phoenix
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Minnesota
|10
|16
|.385
|8
Saturday's Games
Chicago 89, Dallas 81
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.
