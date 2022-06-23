WNBA Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB

Chicago 11 5 .688 —

Connecticut 12 6 .667 —

Washington 11 8 .579 1½

Atlanta 8 8 .500 3

New York 7 10 .412 4½

Indiana 5 13 .278 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 13 3 .813 —

Seattle 10 6 .625 3

Dallas 8 9 .471 5½

Los Angeles 6 9 .400 6½

Phoenix 6 11 .353 7½

Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½

Wednesday’s Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

