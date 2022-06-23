WNBA Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 5 .688 —
Connecticut 12 6 .667 —
Washington 11 8 .579 1½
Atlanta 8 8 .500 3
New York 7 10 .412 4½
Indiana 5 13 .278 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 3 .813 —
Seattle 10 6 .625 3
Dallas 8 9 .471 5½
Los Angeles 6 9 .400 6½
Phoenix 6 11 .353 7½
Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½
Wednesday’s Games
New York 81, Connecticut 77
Thursday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
