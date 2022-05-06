All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington101.000
Atlanta00.000½
Chicago01.0001
New York00.000½
Indiana01.0001
Connecticut00.000½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Los Angeles101.000
Minnesota00.000½
Phoenix00.000½
Las Vegas00.000½
Dallas00.000½
Seattle00.000½

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Washington 84, Indiana 70

Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

