All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Washington 84, Indiana 70
Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91, OT
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
