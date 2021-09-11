All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Connecticut236.793
x-Chicago1514.5178
Washington1118.37912
New York1118.37912
Atlanta722.24116
Indiana622.21416½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas218.724
x-Seattle2010.667
x-Phoenix1910.6552
x-Minnesota1910.6552
Dallas1217.4149
Los Angeles1019.34511

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Washington 82, Atlanta 74

Minnesota 89, Indiana 72

Saturday's Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

