All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|x-Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|12
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|12
|Atlanta
|7
|22
|.241
|16
|Indiana
|6
|22
|.214
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|10
|.667
|1½
|x-Phoenix
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|x-Minnesota
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|Dallas
|12
|17
|.414
|9
|Los Angeles
|10
|19
|.345
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Washington 82, Atlanta 74
Minnesota 89, Indiana 72
Saturday's Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.