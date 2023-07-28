All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York185.783
Connecticut186.750½
Atlanta1311.542
Washington1211.5226
Chicago914.3919
Indiana618.25012½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas222.917
Dallas1310.565
Minnesota1113.45811
Los Angeles915.37513
Phoenix617.26115½
Seattle419.17417½

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 81, Indiana 68

New York 95, Atlanta 84

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

