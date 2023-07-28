All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|Connecticut
|18
|6
|.750
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|11
|.542
|5½
|Washington
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|9
|Indiana
|6
|18
|.250
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|22
|2
|.917
|—
|Dallas
|13
|10
|.565
|8½
|Minnesota
|11
|13
|.458
|11
|Los Angeles
|9
|15
|.375
|13
|Phoenix
|6
|17
|.261
|15½
|Seattle
|4
|19
|.174
|17½
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 81, Indiana 68
New York 95, Atlanta 84
Friday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
