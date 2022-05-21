All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Thursday's Games
Dallas 94, Phoenix 84
Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87
Friday's Games
Connecticut 94, Indiana 85
Washington 78, Atlanta 73
Seattle 83, Los Angeles 80
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
