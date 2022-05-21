All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington51.833
Connecticut31.7501
Atlanta42.6671
Chicago22.5002
Indiana25.286
New York14.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas51.833
Dallas32.600
Seattle33.5002
Phoenix23.400
Los Angeles24.3333
Minnesota15.1674

Thursday's Games

Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

Friday's Games

Connecticut 94, Indiana 85

Washington 78, Atlanta 73

Seattle 83, Los Angeles 80

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

