All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|.5
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|.5
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|.5
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|.5
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Friday's Games
Washington 80, New York 64
Connecticut 70, Indiana 61
Chicago 77, Minnesota 66
Los Angeles 94, Phoenix 71
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
