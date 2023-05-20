All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago101.000
Connecticut101.000
Washington101.000
Atlanta00.000.5
New York01.0001
Indiana01.0001

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Los Angeles101.000
Dallas00.000.5
Las Vegas00.000.5
Seattle00.000.5
Phoenix01.0001
Minnesota01.0001

Friday's Games

Washington 80, New York 64

Connecticut 70, Indiana 61

Chicago 77, Minnesota 66

Los Angeles 94, Phoenix 71

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you