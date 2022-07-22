All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Connecticut
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Washington
|17
|11
|.607
|4
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
|New York
|9
|17
|.346
|11
|Indiana
|5
|24
|.172
|16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Seattle
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 78, Seattle 74
Thursday's Games
Washington 78, New York 69
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
