All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago206.769
Connecticut179.6543
Washington1711.6074
Atlanta1215.444
New York917.34611
Indiana524.17216½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas198.704
Seattle179.654
Los Angeles1214.462
Dallas1114.4407
Phoenix1116.4078
Minnesota1017.3709

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Thursday's Games

Washington 78, New York 69

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

