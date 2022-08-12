All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago2510.714
x-Connecticut2311.676
x-Washington2014.588
Atlanta1420.41210½
New York1420.41210½
Indiana529.14719½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2510.714
x-Seattle2113.618
x-Dallas1717.500
Minnesota1420.41210½
Phoenix1420.41210½
Los Angeles1321.38211½

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's Games

New York 91, Dallas 73

Minnesota 86, Phoenix 77

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

