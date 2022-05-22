All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington51.833
Connecticut31.7501
Atlanta42.6671
Chicago22.5002
Indiana25.286
New York14.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas61.857
Dallas42.667
Seattle33.500
Phoenix24.333
Los Angeles24.333
Minnesota16.1435

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 100, Phoenix 80

Dallas 94, Minnesota 78

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

