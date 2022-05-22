All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Dallas
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|5
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas 100, Phoenix 80
Dallas 94, Minnesota 78
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
